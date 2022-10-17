Uber Eats Is Officially Delivering Cannabis In Toronto & You Can Order Today
You can order from "local licensed cannabis retailers" in the app! 🍃👀
The rest of Canada might be green with jealousy because Uber Eats is now delivering cannabis in Toronto.
Starting October 17, Torontonians 19 years and older will be able to have cannabis delivered to their door, according to a press release from Uber Canada.
This comes just four years after cannabis was legalized in Canada, and according to Uber Canada, it's the first time in the world that cannabis delivery will be available on a major third-party delivery platform.
Uber Canada has partnered up with Leafly, "a leading online cannabis marketplace and information resource," and users of the app will now be able to place orders with licensed cannabis retailers.
So instead of walking or driving to your nearest licensed cannabis retailer — you'll be able to place an order from your phone and have a certified CannSell staff member from the retailer drop it off.
"We are partnering with industry leaders like Leafly to help retailers offer safe, convenient options for people in Toronto to purchase legal cannabis for delivery to their homes, which will help combat the illegal market and help reduce impaired driving," said Lola Kassim, General Manager of Uber Eats Canada.
How it works
Similar to placing an order for food on the Uber Eats app, you'll go into the app, click the cannabis section and choose from one of three approved retailers — Hidden Leaf Cannabis, Minerva Cannabis or Shivaa's Rose.
First, you will receive a "warning that you must be of legal age to enter the virtual storefront."
After you select a retailer through search or the Cannabis section, you can browse the store's menu and make your selection. However, you'll need to be "within the delivery radius" to place an order.
When your order goes through, you'll be notified and receive an estimated delivery time.
Once a CannSell-certified staff member arrives with your order, you'll need to verify your age and sobriety.
According to Uber Canada, "this partnership will help combat the underground illegal market, which still accounts for over 50% of all nonmedical cannabis sales in Ontario."
