Toronto Has The Pickiest Uber Eats Orders & Someone Spent Almost A Month's Rent On Burgers
It was the most expensive order in Canada for 2022.
When it comes to Uber Eats orders, people in Toronto seem to know exactly what they want. The delivery platform has just released its fourth annual Cravings Report, and Torontonians were named the pickiest eaters in Canada for 2022.
The report takes a look at some of the popular popular, unique, and "unusual" delivery trends and insights across Canada this year. Not only did Toronto take first place when it comes to pickiness, it's also home to the most expensive Uber Eats order in the country.
The pickiest cities in Canada were selected based on special order instructions, and Toronto topped the list with its request for "hot sauce on the side." Vancouver ranked second, with the instruction of "no green onion."
The most expensive Uber Eats order in Canada for 2022 was placed at a burger joint in Toronto and cost a whopping $1,048.01. Vancouver followed closely behind with a $1,039.01 order from a Japanese restaurant.
In 2021, the most expensive order was placed at a Vancouver steakhouse and totalled $1,600.
Toronto ranked fifth on the list for healthiest orders, with Thunder Bay, Montreal, and Halifax taking the first three spots.
While Toronto wasn't featured on the list of the most polite cities, a bunch of other Ontario spots were, including Ottawa, Peterborough, London, and Kingston which came in at number one, thank you very much.
One Ontario city was also listed among the places that tip the most. Ottawa ranked number eight, and Victoria topped the list at first place.