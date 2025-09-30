Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

Canada's top trending city for renters was revealed and it's not Toronto, Vancouver or Montreal

You'll probably never guess...

Winnipeg skyline.

The top Canadian cities for renter interest were revealed and some surprising spots are trending right now.

Benkrut | Dreamstime
Contributor

If you're on the hunt for apartments for rent in Canada, you might be surprised by which cities are trending right now. A new report reveals the top Canadian cities getting the most interest from renters right now, and none of the usual suspects even cracked the top five.

While cities like Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal may be the first spots that come to mind when you're thinking of renting in Canada, new data shows that renters are shifting their focus to smaller markets offering a better mix of availability, affordability and lifestyle.

The latest Renter Interest Report from RentCafe looked at millions of interactions with rental listings — tracking page views, saved searches and favourites — to see where demand is heating up in the Canada housing market.

And according to the new report, Canada's top trending city for renters right now is none other than... Winnipeg.

Yes, you read that right. The Manitoba capital just claimed the top spot as the most in-demand rental market in the country.

Toronto rent and Vancouver apartments may still draw views, but the top of the list now belongs to smaller and mid-sized cities that are becoming real competitors in the Canada housing market.

Winnipeg led the country in listings added to favourites, and it ranked second in saved searches. It also ranked third in overall page views for local rental listings.

Moncton, which led the ranking last quarter, now sits at number two. Still, it's pulling impressive numbers, with triple the page views it saw this time last year.

Kingston saw the biggest leap this quarter, jumping eight spots to land in third place. RentCafe notes that most of the interest in apartments for rent in Kingston is coming from people in Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal, who might be seeking a more affordable lifestyle in a nearby market.

Edmonton held on to fourth place, leading the country in saved searches. Even with some dips in other areas, the interest in apartments for rent in Edmonton remains high.

Halifax rounds out the top five, with a 158% spike in listings being added to favourites compared to last year. That surge is linked to growing job opportunities and population growth, according to the report.

Some major cities are still holding ground, but others slipped. Montreal dropped to 21st place with a sharp decline in renter engagement, while Vancouver fell to 22nd. Even with more listings available, fewer renters are saving searches or marking properties as favourites, according to the data.

Toronto, on the other hand, inched up to 12th — still outside the top 10, but up three spots from last quarter as availability continues to grow and Toronto rent prices continue to drop.

The report also highlights how interest in laid-back cities like Nanaimo and St. Catharines is on the rise, while working-class Hamilton and Kitchener saw big drops. Hamilton fell a whopping 10 places to 24th, despite its reputation for more affordable housing near Toronto. Kitchener also dropped 10 spots to 23rd.

Here are all 25 cities included in the report, ranked by renter interest in Q2 2025:

  1. Winnipeg, MB
  2. Moncton, NB
  3. Kingston, ON
  4. Edmonton, AB
  5. Halifax, NS
  6. Saskatoon, SK
  7. Ottawa, ON
  8. Calgary, AB
  9. Regina, SK
  10. Victoria, BC
  11. Oshawa, ON
  12. Toronto, ON
  13. Nanaimo, BC
  14. London, ON
  15. Niagara Falls, ON
  16. Barrie, ON
  17. St. Catharines, ON
  18. Guelph, ON
  19. Gatineau, QC
  20. Kelowna, BC
  21. Montreal, QC
  22. Vancouver, BC
  23. Kitchener, ON
  24. Hamilton, ON
  25. Windsor, ON

Whether it's about saving money, finding more space, or just switching things up, the top spots are the cities renters are watching closely right now. And as the Canadian housing market keeps shifting, the next hot rental destination might not be where you'd expect.

Love this? Check out our Narcity noticeboard for details on jobs, benefits, travel info and more!

AI tools may have been used to support the creation or distribution of this content; however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of Narcity's Editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.

From Your Site Articles
toronto rentvancouver rentcalgary rentedmonton rentottawa rentcanada housing market
NoticesCanada

Explore this list   👀

    • Narcity Staff

      Narcity Staff will keep you up to date with notices that impact Canadians from coast to coast to coast. From government payments and food recalls to national rankings, cost of living stats and minimum wage updates, all stories are carefully chosen and compiled for you by Narcity journalists dedicated to keeping you informed. Whether you're checking local and national weather reports, deals and discounts, gas prices or job alerts, you can rely on us to keep you informed with trustworthy, relevant articles.

    Rent in Canada is starting to rise again — but these cities have sneaky deals

    The six-month downward trend is officially over. 🥲

    Canada's housing market is set to get cheaper and 5 cities are dropping more than Toronto

    A buyer's market is finally taking shape across much of Canada. 🏡

    These two GTA rental markets are both 30 min from Toronto but one is over $500 cheaper

    Time to move? 😬

    Canada's 'party capitals' for 2025 were just crowned and no offence but WTF?

    Toronto and Montreal are flatlining. 😵

    Popular foods are being recalled in Canada including from Loblaws, Zehrs & Co-op brands

    The latest recalls include products linked to over 100 salmonella cases. 🫣

    CSIS is hiring for jobs across Canada and the pay goes up to $129,000 a year

    Some of these high-paying jobs don't require a university degree!

    Minimum wage just went up across Canada — but one province got left out

    There's only one province that hasn't raised its minimum wage in 2025. 😬

    Canada's most unique baby names were revealed and you probably haven't heard of some names

    A few names were only given to five babies in all of Canada!

    Gas prices in Canada are dropping in a bunch of cities tomorrow — but rising in a few others

    Here's where to fill up today vs. wait for a better deal tomorrow. 👇

    TTC is hiring recent IT and engineering grads for jobs that pay almost $100,000

    Work starts after the end of this academic year.

    This BC town known as 'little Switzerland' is among 'Canada's best small towns to live in'

    Time for a mountain escape. 🍂

    We found the cheapest Costco gas stations in 7 Ontario cities and you can save up to 15 c/L

    Turns out not all Costco gas is created equal. ⛽️

    Canadians say they'd 'love' to move to this small town near Vancouver with endles views

    Hidden waterfalls and ancient forests await you here.