Canada's Second Most Expensive Uber Eats Order Was Made In Vancouver & It's A Month's Rent
That's one pricey craving! 💸
The most expensive Uber Eats orders this year have been revealed and a Vancouver foodie is among some of the biggest spenders in all of Canada.
The 2022 Uber Eats Cravings Report broke down three of "the most expensive Uber Eats orders" in the entire country and "T.O., Van City, and MTL know how to ball out."
Vancouver took second place on the list with a massive $1,039.01 order from a Japanese restaurant. For most spots in Metro Vancouver, you're spending around that on rent, if you have a roomie.
While some choose to drop cash on rent, others choose a meal!
As for the other Canadian cities, they know how to drop some major cash too.
Montreal seems to love cheese and baked goods — well, who doesn't? — because they solidified the third spot on the list, with an $893.54 Uber Eats order, from a cheese shop and bakery.
Toronto stole the show with the most expensive Uber Eats order in 2022, with a $1,048.01 order from a burger joint! How many burgers would you have to order to rack up a bill that high?
Not only does the city of Vancouver know how to drop some major cash, but apparently they are also some of the pickiest eaters around too.
The cravings report also shared "the pickiest cities In Canada" and Vancouver secured second place, for some of the country's most difficult eaters.
It seems that Vancouverites are not a fan of green onion in their dishes, from the information gathered based on the order's special instructions.