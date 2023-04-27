Uber Revealed The Weirdest Things Canadian Riders Have Left Behind & Some Are Wild
Really, Winnipeg?
Ever forgotten something in your Uber? You're definitely not alone. However, some Canadians, apparently, have left some pretty strange things behind.
Uber Canada just shared its annual Lost & Found Index, which details some of the most common (and surprising) items left behind by Canadian riders, and some are truly wild.
According to this year's index, clothing, bags, phones, headphones and jewelry topped the list of the items most commonly forgotten by Canadians.
These also include wallets, vapes, watches and even laptops, so you'll want to double-check that you have these items before bidding your Uber driver "adieu."
However, the index also includes a list of the top 10 most unique things Canucks have left behind, as well as where in Canada the items were forgotten.
Some of the oddest include a stove left behind in Winnipeg (a whole stove, really?) and a picture of 2pac that was apparently forgotten by a rider in Montreal.
Even stranger is a forsaken ping pong table in Toronto (who takes an Uber with a whole ping pong table?) and a set of teeth that was left uncollected in Calgary. Whether they were real or fake teeth, however, is unclear.
The full list of the 10 most unique items lost across Canada is as follows:
- Mattress cover, Saskatoon
- Purple sparkly leopard print high heel, Kitchener-Waterloo
- Stove, Winnipeg
- A picture of 2Pac, Montreal
- Pack of frozen burgers, Ottawa
- Star Wars Yoda blanket, Hamilton
- Projector, Calgary
- Teeth set, Calgary
- Ping pong table, Toronto
- A pizza, Halifax
While it's less odd than some of the other items on the list, you have to feel bad for the poor individual in Halifax that forgot their pizza.
As for who is the most forgetful, Uber has shared that Montrealers apparently leave things behind the most, followed by riders in Hamilton, Vancouver and Edmonton. So if you're taking an Uber in one of these cities, it may be worth giving the back seat an extra look before leaving.
If you do end up leaving something behind, Uber has a handy help page with details on how to get your stuff back. Not sure you'd want the teeth back, though.
