Uber Canada Is Re-Launching Ride Sharing In Some Cities & It Makes Trips Up To 20% Cheaper
Uber says ride sharing is their "most affordable" trip option.👇
If you've been wondering how to save money on your daily commute, here's something to mull over.
Uber Canada has announced that it's bringing back its ride sharing service — previously known as UberPool — in three major Canadian cities this week.
What's more, travellers can get an upfront discount of up to 20% every time they chose the new UberX Share option.
Here's everything we know so far:
What is UberX Share?
On Sunday, February 5, Uber Canada announced that shared ride services would resume in select Canadian cities under the new name UberX Share.
To put it simply, the service will allow riders in Canada to split their fares by travelling together.
The service was previously known as UberPool but had been paused in Toronto amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company says it's been working to revamp the service and, after months of listening to driver and rider feedback, has re-introduced it as UberX Share.
Described as the company's "most affordable option," UberX Share will give riders who opt for it an upfront discount of up to 20% each time they travel.
If customers have an Uber One membership, they stand to get an additional 5% discount.
Of course, opting for the carpool service may make your commute longer — but not by long. According to the company, on average, UberX Share will only add around six minutes to your trip.
Uber is also citing other benefits of using its ride-share service, such as it being a more sustainable and environmentally-friendly choice.
Where is UberX Share available in Canada?
As of Monday, February 6, UberX Share trips are available in three major cities in Canada.
Customers in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver can benefit from the ride-sharing service, although there are some restrictions on exactly where you can travel from right now.
The company has specified the boundary details of where trips can be requested on its website.
How does UberX Share work for drivers?
The company is also emphasizing that UberX Share is good for drivers in Canada too, saying that it's "similar to the driver experience with UberX," but it gives drivers "more choice."
They'll be able to earn the same rates as with UberX, but since more riders means longer trips, there's a chance for a higher fare.
There will also be a $1 pickup incentive for drivers taking on a second rider.
Considering everything from inflation to recent reports of TTC violence, this might just be a welcome addition to some Canadian cities.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.