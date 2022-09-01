Canadians Keep Ordering These Sex Products On Uber Eats & The Demand Is Going Up
These Canadian cities are "the most prepared for sexual adventures." 👇
If you've ever been about to have sexy time with a partner (or yourself) and realized you don't have the goods you need to get the job done, you're not alone, according to Uber.
In honour of World Sexual Health Day on September 4, Uber Eats Canada has revealed new trends that they say "shed light on Canadians’ sexual health and wellness."
The information highlights the most popular sex products people have been buying in various spots around the country, which was used to rank Canadian cities "that are the most prepared for sexual adventures."
With more pharmacies joining the platform over the past year, the demand for sexual wellness products has increased, with the most popularly purchased item being pregnancy tests, followed by condoms.
Third on the list are emergency contraceptives, then lubricants and sex toys.
Uber Eats ranking of Canadian cities as consumers of sexual health products. Courtesy of Uber Eats
In terms of what Canadian city is the biggest consumer of sexual health products via Uber Eats, that honour goes to Edmonton.
Next on the list is the nation's capital, with Ottawa coming in second place, followed by Calgary, Toronto, Vancouver, Quebec City, London, Windsor, Montreal and Kitchener-Waterloo in 10th place.
If you're interested in buying something on the platform, now is the time to do so.
From September 1 to 7, Uber Eats is offering "limited-time discounts of up to 20% off various sexual wellness products" to show support for positive sexual health practices this World Sexual Health Day.
The increased demand for sexual health products is in line with eharmony's recent findings that the libidos of Canadians went up in 2021.
According to their fifth annual Happiness Index published in February, 20% of people in relationships say they were having more sex than they were a year ago.
For single daters, 31% of the people surveyed purchased a sex toy during the pandemic.
However, if you find your sex drive isn't keeping up with your partner's, Narcity recently chatted with sex, marriage and family therapist Jenifer Smith about other ways you can be intimate.
"Just laying together naked, taking a shower together or giving each other massages. [...] Just spending time cuddling. That could be another form of intimacy that doesn't involve sex that still allows that closeness," said Smith.
Stay safe and have fun, folks!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.