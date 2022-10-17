6 Wild Moments From The Sue Johanson Sex-Ed Show I Can't Believe Aired In The '90s (VIDEO)
"Vaginal farts are wonderful things."
If you were alive in the 90s you might be lucky enough to remember when Canadian educator Sue Johanson talked all things sex during her Sunday Night Sex Show.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
According to IMDb and parts of my own memory, the show started in 1996 and was followed by Johanson's other show, Talk Sex with Sue Johanson, which started up in 2002.
In both shows she answered people's questions about sex in a no-nonsense way and often used dolls, dildos and phallic-shaped objects to illustrate the answers she gave, which is talked about in a recent documentary about her life called Sex with Sue.
While this may not seem too risque in 2022, in the early 90s this was basically unheard of.
Unfortunately, the old episodes aren't around anymore, but there's quite a bit of her content that's been uploaded to YouTube on various accounts. Here are six times she gave people the unapologetic answers they were looking for.
When she explained why you shouldn't have sex in a hot tub
When a caller asked whether it was a good idea to have sex in the hot tub with their girlfriend, she immediately gave him a big "no."
"Now the hot tub has got chlorine in it," Sue explained. "And so you're having sex under the water, right? You're thrusting penis in vagina. You are forcing water into her vagina."
Apparently, this can lead to her vagina getting "sore, raw, red" and "irritated."
"And then they're worried that there's a possibility that the water will go up through her cervix, through her uterus and into her fallopian tubes and then drip into her abdomen. And there is some concern that that might cause endometriosis."
The more you know!
When she talked about vaginal farts
Next up, who could forget when she tackled the hot topic of "vaginal farts."
"I just called to ask, when my girlfriend and I have sex, either with a dildo or with her fingers, when I'm getting ready to have an orgasm I often have vaginal farts," explained one caller. "I was wondering, is there any way to stop doing that?"
Sue had a very quick answer.
"No! Why? Vaginal farts are wonderful things. It's something we can do, guys can't do it," she said. "And ours don't stink. Theirs do."
When she lectured someone about not using condoms for "bum sex"
When someone confirmed that they weren't using condoms for "bum sex," Sue laid out the facts.
"Now, Lisa, Lisa: think. He is putting his penis in your rectum, right? That rectum has feces in there," she explained. "Feces are loaded with bacteria. Now he's gonna pick up some of that bacteria on his penis, right? And then he's gonna have intercourse with you, vaginal intercourse and he hasn't washed his penis and he wasn't using a condom."
"You're gonna get the infection. I'm not worried about him. I'm worried about you."
When she was bamboozled by a camera on a dildo
"Well, you know what? They couldn't leave well enough alone," Sue said while showing off a sex toy. "And what they've done is put a tiny camera into the end of the dildo. Yes, you heard right. A camera that hooks up to your TV."
She then demonstrated how it would work by using her hand to simulate a vagina.
"Well, all I can say is thank god it's in black and white."
When she gave advice to this 82-year-old over her male friend's "12-incher"
"I want to find out if I am over-sexed," said one caller. "I'll tell you, I'm 82 years old. I have a male friend that is 67 and he's got a 12 incher. I still work right along with him and I still have my climax. And I'm 82 years old. Am I over-sexed?"
"No! Go girl," said Sue. "I think that's wonderful. Gives me great hope. Oh, I think that's absolutely marvellous. You know, you're 82 you are as randy as a rabbit. You get very, very sexually aroused, you got a partner who's as interested in sex as you are and gets as turned on as you do. And you have fun while you're at it."
"I hope I can keep up with you," Sue said as they wrapped up the call.
When she gave advice on how to get two penises into a vagina at the same time
"My two boyfriends have been wanting to have a threesome with me for a while and they want to have both their penises inside of my vagina at the same time," explained one caller. "And I'm wondering how I can get them both to fit and if there are any positions we could try?"
Sue broke out the dolls to illustrate how exactly the potential situation could work.
When the caller expressed concern that both penises might not fit, Sue was ready with a pep talk.
"You know, the amazing thing, the vagina has endless capacity. Your vagina can stretch wide enough to allow safe delivery of a 10-pound baby, right? These two guys put together have not got collective penises that weigh 10 pounds. So you can do it."
You're an absolute icon, Sue!
