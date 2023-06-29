Sex Expert Sue Johanson Has Died & Canadians Are Thanking Her For All The Wild Lessons
"Canada lost a national treasure today."
Iconic Canadian sex educator and TV host Sue Johanson has died at the age of 93.
Director Lisa Rideout, who made a documentary about Johanson in 2022, confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Thursday.
A representative for Johanson told the CBC that Johanson died in a long-term care home in Thornhill, Ontario surrounded by loved ones.
In her post, Rideout spoke out about the "positive impact" Johanson had on millions of people around the world.
"From her groundbreaking birth control clinic in Toronto, to teaching in schools and universities across North America, her call in radio show on Q107 and her TV shows that shot her to fame; the Sunday Night Sex Show and Talk Sex, Sue was an incredible, unstoppable force," she wrote.
"She paved the way for how we talk about sex and sexuality today, unafraid of shattering taboos and toppling conservative viewpoints."
The film director also emphasized that Johanson's reach wasn't just through the media, but she had an impact on anyone she met.
"To know, meet, listen or watch Sue was to love her," Rideout continued on Instagram.
"Canada lost a national treasure today but Sue’s legacy will continue to make positive change for decades to come. We love you Sue."
Johanson was best known for hosting Sunday Night Sex Show andTalk Sex with Sue Johansonfor a number of years. She would have viewers call in with their sex-related questions and she'd give them straightforward and educational answers without any judgment.
According to CBC, Johanson was born in Toronto and began her career as a nurse before opening a birth control clinic at her daughter Jane's high school in the 1970s.
In 2022, she was featured in Rideout's documentary called Sex With Sue, which detailed her life and the major impact she had on Canadians.
Many people took to Twitter on Thursday following the news of Johanson's passing and thanked her for her lessons over the years.
One person tweeted that Johanson was an "absolute icon and rockstar" and that they "will never forget her putting a condom on a banana in front of a crowd of thousands" during their frosh week at Western University.
Another person wrote, "rest in peace to an absolute Canadian icon."
Others shared their favourite clips from Johanson's shows.
With all the condolences pouring in online, it's clear Johanson made an incredible impact on the lives of so many Canadians.
The TV broadcaster also received an Order of Canada for being a "successful advocate for sex education in Canada" in 2001.