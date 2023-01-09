Canadians Are Sharing Their Fondest Memories Of Sue Johanson's Sex Show & It's So Wholesome
"She would sling dildos around like swords." 😂
If you were a teen who grew up in Canada in the '80s or '90s, you likely have fond memories of Sue Johanson and her no-nonsense educational approach to all things sex.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Johanson, who is currently 92, hosted Sunday Night Sex Show andTalk Sex with Sue Johansonfor a number of years where viewers could call in with their sex-related questions and get straightforward and informative answers without any kind of judgment.
Over on the Reddit thread /r/nostalgia, people have shared what they recalled of the show and how Johanson impacted them.
"This is literally where I got my sex education from," wrote one user.
"Sue Johanson is a Canadian ICON," said another. "Probably every Gen-Xer watched the Sunday Night Sex Show."
Johanson was also known for using dolls and sex toys to visually illustrate positions and scenarios for a better understanding of what she was trying to explain.
"She would sling dildos around like swords," one Redditor hilariously wrote, which is true.
Another shared a memory of getting schooled by the educator's frank approach.
"One of my goofy ass friends loved her so much he called in (we were 15 at the time) and he started asking about weird kinky stuff and she just went with it and blew his mind with her knowledge," they explained.
She also helped people feel a little more at ease with their own bodies.
"Sue taught me that it wasn’t crazy abnormal that I have a crooked penis," one user shared.
And finally, one person shared what many probably feel is true.
"I learned about human reproduction from my parents, but it was from Sue that I learned about sex!"
Johanson's career was so prolific that she was recently the subject of a documentary called Sex With Suethat gave some insider details into her life, such as her time at nursing school in Winnipeg where she was taught by nuns who were "very uncomfortable ladies who never talked about sex."
As well, Canadian comedian Russell Peters shared one of his fond memories from watching Johanson back in the day.
"I remember her giving a hand job to a cucumber and showing you how to hold it for a blow. I was like, wow, this is wild," Rusells recalled.
Thanks for the education and the memories, Sue!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.