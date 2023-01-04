A Redditor Asked What The US Has That Canada Doesn't Have & Shots Have Been Fired
"Teams that win the Stanley Cup." 💀
The relationship between Canada and America has its ups and downs, and over on Reddit, there are plenty of spicy opinions and takes on the differences between the neighbouring countries.
In late December, Reddit user u/Mrpug031 asked "What does USA have but Canada don’t (sic)?" in the r/AskReddit community and people were quick to sound off.
A popular suggestion was the American grocery store Trader Joe's.
"I live near the border in Washington state and the amount of Canadians at my Trader Joe's is absurd," shared one user.
Another point of contention is how much more affordable cell phone plans are in other countries.
"I don't think Canadians fully appreciate how ridiculous their mobile phone plans are," one person wrote.
"Last time I was in Canada and I got a pay-as-you-go sim with 1GB of data it cost me $75," shared another.
And then one Redditor went in for the kill in terms of things that the U.S. has that Canada doesn't.
"Teams that win the Stanley Cup," they wrote. "I'm a Torontonian. Do not get me started."
In response, a fellow Canuck had this to say: "Bruh I'm in Vancouver, don't even get me started ...or a riot could break out."
Popular Canadian figures were also the source of a bit of an argument.
"Ryan Reynolds," wrote one person claiming him for the U.S. "And you CAN'T HAVE HIM BACK."
"@vancityreynolds Is probably the loudest 'I am Canadian' actor ever," another said in response. "He ain't yours and never will be."
The opposite situation came up for the Biebs with Americans saying we need to reclaim him.
"Apparently Justin Bieber, since you Canadians gave him to us. (On a side note, can you take him back, please? Thank you!)," commented someone.
And lastly, one user left a comment about what America has that Canada doesn't that's both funny and true.
"Another country to call a hat," they wrote.
Does that make the U.S. Canada's pants?
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.