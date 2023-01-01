A Family's Bagged Milk Fail Is Going Viral & Most Canadians Will See The Problem (PHOTO)
"So apparently I need to explain to the in-laws how bagged milk works..." 😂
Some people in Canada buy their milk from the grocery store in plastic bags and it continues to confound many people.
Over on the Reddit thread r/funny, the user u/Zjackrum shared a photo of what appears to be their in-laws trying their best to make sense of the milk jug that many use to store their milk bags.
Instead of cutting a small hole at the top of the bag and putting it in the jar, their in-laws instead poured the milk into the jar itself, exposing it to the air.
"So apparently I need to explain to the in-laws how bagged milk works," u/Zjackrum said of the photo, which currently has over 30,000 upvotes at the time of publishing.
The non-Canadians in the Reddit thread seemed to be just as confused as the OP's in-laws.
"So instead of jugs of milk, it's bags of milk that go into jugs...?" asked one person, which is in fact exactly what it is.
"I've never seen bagged milk in my life, so I'd probably do the same thing," wrote another.
"OP: my inlaws are stupid," commented one user. "Reddit: no they aren't. Da f*ck is bagged milk?"
As well as the confusion around bagged milk, many were bamboozled that the plastic bag has its own special home called a milk jug or a milk pitcher.
"I love that they have special pitchers for holding milk bags and think act like it's the most obvious thing," said one user.
That being said, other Canadians chimed in and let the people of the internet know that it's not a country-wide practice.
"It's not a nationwide thing, I’ve lived in Canada my whole life and never seen bagged milk once," explained a Canuck.
A source of contention arose among Canadians in the thread about the proper etiquette surrounding cutting your bagged milk.
"You take the bag and pop it into the above 'jug' and snip the 2 top corners. 1 is a pour spout, the other is to let air in for a smoother pour," someone explained.
In response, many said this is the wrong method.
"Canadian here, I have never cut both corners or seen someone do that," said one person. "We all cut one corner and hope for the best lmao."
Bagged milk — who knew there was so much drama!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.