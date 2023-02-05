A Non-Canadian Tried To Use Bagged Milk & 33 Seconds Of Pure Chaos Ensued (VIDEO)
"The way she cut the plastic triggered me." 🥛
If you grew up in certain parts of Canada, bagged milk is nothing new or exciting — but if you've never seen a milk bag before, it might be a puzzling thing to work out.
Canadian TikTok user Jack (@ruesaint) asked his partner, @laparasian to open a bag of milk and pour some into a glass, and, well, things didn't exactly go as you might expect they would.
"My girlfriend doesn't know milk in Canada comes in bags," said the text on the video as she held the bag in confusion.
"Where's the box?" she asked. "You know in France this doesn't exist, huh?"
After getting the bag into the milk jug, she didn't seem to know how to proceed.
"How do you guys do that?" she wondered. "I don't know, I have no idea."
As she looked around for help, she said, "This might get messy," which is exactly what happened next.
While holding the bag steady, she cut into it with a pair of scissors — but instead of snipping off a little tip of the corner, she cut fairly low down into the bag horizontally.
"Oh baby what are you doing?" said the person filming as the milk started to spill.
"Why is it such a mess?" she wondered as she surveyed her work.
She then decided that the bag needed to come out of the container, which was difficult since it had formed an air-tight seal to the jug.
However, she eventually got it out and tried to pour the milk in the bag into the pitcher and a cup before spilling liquid all over the table.
The video currently has over two million likes and many sympathized with her struggles.
"It’s way too confusing like… why?! What is wrong with the box or a bottle?" asked one person.
"I thought the milk in bag thing was a joke," said another.
However, others who know what's up when it comes to bagged milk had a hard time with the video.
"The way she cut the plastic triggered me," wrote one person.
"I’m Canadian… this hurts me," another shared. "It’s going to go sour now. Mama got up at 3am to get that milk in that bag."
Better luck next time!
