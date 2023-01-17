The Cast Of 'Ginny & Georgia' Tried To Pour Bagged Milk & It's Hilariously Chaotic (VIDEO)
"Is this how you do it?" Spoiler alert: No, no it's not.
If you're from certain parts of Canada, bagged milk is just an ordinary, everyday thing — but for those not familiar with the concept, it can be a little mind-boggling.
The cast of Netflix's Ginny & Georgia were recently presented with a bag of milk and a milk jug and asked to figure out what to do with it, and it's safe to say they did not pick up the subtleties of the practice during their time filming the show in Ontario.
Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry were challenged to pour a glass of milk in "the Canadian way" while Sara Waisglass, who is from Toronto, got to watch and laugh at her co-stars.
The clip starts with Waisglass putting a tiny Canadian flag in Gentry's hair, which didn't seem to help her later efforts.
"Maybe you hook the bag into that somehow?" Howey asked as she tried to flop it into the pitcher. "Or do you just pour the whole bag in here?"
Gentry then tried opening the tip of the bag with her fingers, which prompted Waisglass to let them know that there was something on the table that could help them.
After discovering the scissors and snipping a corner, Gentry ran into another problem: "It's kinda slow," she said of the flow of milk.
"Yeah, but while this is happening, we like to give each other compliments and say sorry," explained Waisglass.
As for Howey's efforts with her bagged milk, she had this to say: "Aw, mine has two udders."
\u201cthe cast of Ginny & Georgia + bagged milk = pure chaos\u201d— Netflix Canada (@Netflix Canada) 1673889789
After deciding that the act of pouring was taking too long, she then decided to pour the entire content of the bag into the pitcher.
"Literally is not how it's done," said Waisglass.
Unfortunately, Howey's pitcher started to overflow and spill milk down the handle, so she quickly placed the cup under it.
"This is exactly how it's done," joked Waisglass, which prompted an incredulous Gentry to ask, "Is that really? Is that how it's done?"
"Obviously, no," responded Waisglass.
"And now you have a gorgeous glass of pitcher handle milk," Howey said of her finished product.
Yum!
The ladies rounded out the segment with Waisglass demonstrating how to properly pour bagged milk and cheers-ing to Canada.
Season 2 of Ginny & Georgia is now streaming on Netflix.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.