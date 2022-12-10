Netflix's 'Ginny & Georgia' Cast Can't Decide How To Pronounce This Toronto Neighbourhood
"It was a constant conversation on set."
The hit Netflix series Ginny & Georgia ended with quite the cliffhanger in season one and the drama will continue when season two is released on January 5, 2023.
The Netflix show is set in a quaint American town called Wellsbury but it was actually filmed in spots around Ontario including a picturesque Toronto neighbourhood.
Narcity chatted with some of the Ginny & Georgia cast about some of their favourite spots to film in Ontario, and when it came to pronouncing this Toronto spot, the stars were left stumped.
Netflix's 'Ginny & Georgia' Cast Can't Decide How To Pronounce This Toronto Neighbourhood #shortswww.youtube.com
The exterior of the colonial home where Georgia Miller and her kids move to is found in the Toronto neighbourhood of Baby Point. Even after two full seasons of filming at this spot, there is still some confusion over how exactly it is supposed to be pronounced.
"Okay, then I have a question for you as a native," Brianne Howey who plays Georgia Miller says. "Is it Bae-bee Point or Bah-bee Point?"
Felix Mallard, who plays Ginny's neighbour and love interest Marcus in the show, had a similar struggle with the pronunciation of the neighbourhood when asked what his favourite filming locations in Ontario were.
"Bae-bee Point?" Mallard asks.
"Bah-bee Point? Bae-bee Point? Something like that," his costar Sara Waislgass who plays his sister Maxine follows up. Waisglass is a Toronto native and even she wasn't certain of the correct way to say the spot.
"We've shot there for two years now and I still don't know how it's pronounced," Mallard confesses, "but that neighbourhood where we shoot all of our exteriors for the homes is really fun."
There was no verdict reached on how to correctly pronounce this neighbourhood, so it looks like it’s up to Torontonians to set the record straight.
