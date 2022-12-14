Netflix Canada's January List Was Just Released & There's Already So Much To Watch For 2023
A new season of Ginny & Georgia and a spinoff of That '70s Show.
Netflix Canada just released its list of new movies, series and seasons that will be streaming in January 2023 and it looks like the new year will be starting off with a bang.
You can watch the new season of the show Ginny & Georgia and feel all of the nostalgia by watching That '90s Show, a spinoff of the hit series That '70s Show. There will also be star-studded new films and popular television shows coming to Netflix so no matter how cold it is outside, your January is sure to be a hot one.
What to watch on Netflix Canada this January
Ginny must learn to live with the knowledge of a crime her mother committed, in Ginny & Georgia: Season 2, which is being released on January 5. New challenges and relationships face the mother-daughter duo as they navigate their new life in the town of Wellsbury but secrets from the past could unravel everything.
Red and Kitty Foreman are back in the new series That '90s Show dropping on January 19, and it looks like their basement hasn't changed one bit. The year is 1995 and Leia Foreman, Eric and Donna's daughter, is in Wisconsin for the summer visiting her grandparents where she becomes friends with a new generation of Point Place teens.
Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill star in a new movie, You People, which is coming to Netflix on January 27. This comedy flick follows an interracial couple who are ready to tie the knot as they try to navigate clashing cultures, societal expectations and family pressures.
All four members of the Bake Squad are back for a second season, streaming on January 20. These expert bakers are creating beautiful centrepieces for someone’s special day and you can look forward to watching them make exploding cakes and a life-sized edible piano.
Another new film, Dog Gone, stars Rob Lowe as a father who embarks on a trek along the Appalachian Trail with his son in search of their lost dog. It's based on a true story and is dropping on January 13. You can also look forward to the second season of Vikings: Valhalla, coming January 12 and a new series about teen ghosthunters called Lockwood & Co. which is coming January 27.
There will also be some already-released favourites coming to Netflix in January including season 11 of The Walking Dead coming January 6, season 6 of This is Us being released on the fourth, The Phantom of the Opera film with Gerard Butler coming on January 7 and 13 Going On 30 dropping on January 1.
Everything new coming to Netflix in January
New on Netflix Canada | January 2023www.youtube.com
Here is everything coming to Netflix Canada in January 2023:
- Kaleidoscope - January 1
- Lady Voyeur - January 1
- The Way of the Househusband: Season 2 - January 1
- How I Became a Gangster - January 4
- The Kings of the World - January 4
- The Lying Life of Adults - January 4
- MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street - January 4
- Copenhagen Cowboy - January 5
- Ginny & Georgia: Season 2 - January 5
- Woman of the Dead - January 5
- Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld - January 6
- The Pale Blue Eye - January 6
- Pressure Cooker - January 6
- The Ultimatum: France Season 1 Part 2 - January
- Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger - January 10
- The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker - January 10
- Noise - January 11
- Sexify: Season 2 - January 11
- Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 2 - January 12
- The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House - January 12
- Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2 - January 12
- Break Point - January 13
- Dog Gone - January 13
- Sky Rojo: Season 3 - January 13
- Suzan & Freek - January 13
- Trial by Fire - January 13
- Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre - January 19
- Khallat+ - January 19
- That '90s Show - January 19
- Women at War - January 19
- Bake Squad: Season 2 - January 20
- Bling Empire: New York - January 20
- Fauda: Season 4 - January 20
- Mission Majnu - January 20
- Represent - January 20
- Şahmaran - January 20
- Shanty Town - January 20
- Narvik - January 23
- Against the Ropes - January 25
- Daniel Spellbound: Season 2 - January 26
- Record of Ragnarok: Season 2 Episodes 1-10 - January 26
- Kings of Jo'Burg: Season 2 - January 27
- Lockwood & Co. - January 27
- The Snow Girl - January 27
- You People - January 27
- Princess Power - January 30
- Cunk On Earth - January 31
- Pamela, a love story - January 31
Here is everything leaving Netflix Canada in January 2023:
- L.A.’s Finest: Seasons 1-2 - January 4
- Z Nation: Seasons 1-5 - January 26
- Good Burger - January 31