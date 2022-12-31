These Are The Most Anticipated Movies Of 2023 & All The Release Dates You Need To Know
Mark your calendar!
The year 2023 is looking beyond awesome for new movies on the big screen.
From cartoons and superheroes to historic drama and horror, there's something for everyone and every mood or hankering in this lineup of upcoming movies. So, grab your pals, order some popcorn, and enjoy!
Here are the movies we're looking forward to checking out when they hit in 2023.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Cast: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, Charlie Day, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, Keegan-Michael Key
Release Date: April 7, 2023
In this adaptation of the Nintendo character (voiced by Chris Pratt) and his buddies, Mario gets to the Mushroom Kingdom and meets up with Toad (Keegan-Michael Key), Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Luigi (Charlie Day) and Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen) to face the villainous Bowser (Jack Black).
Creed III
Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Phylicia Rashad
Release Date: March 3, 2023
This third movie in the Rocky spin-off Creed franchise stars Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed, the son of Rocky’s ex-nemesis-now-friend, Apollo Creed. Jonathan Majors plays Damian, a past boxing prodigy and childhood friend, who gets out of prison and wants to prove himself in the ring once again – this time, against Adonis, who has more to lose than his old friend. It’s the first film in the franchise that’ll be directed by Jordan himself.
John Wick: Chapter 4
Cast: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, Ian McShane, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada
Release Date: March 24, 2023
John Wick (Keanu Reeves) finds a way to defeat The High Table, though he may be assumed dead. But before he gets his freedom, John must go against a new enemy with powerful, worldwide connections and allies that turn those he thought were friends into enemies.
Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania
Release Date: February 17, 2023
Cast: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors, Kathryn Newton, Michelle Pfeiffer, Bill Murray, Michael Douglas
Paul Rudd returns as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, the size-changing Avenger who gets sucked into the totally weird Quantum Realm with his friends and family. Kathryn Newton takes over as his daughter, Cassie, who looks like she’ll be following in dad’s superhero footsteps as they face Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).
The Little Mermaid
Release Date: May 26, 2023
Cast: Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina
In this live-action remake of Disney's classic cartoon, King Triton's youngest daughter, Ariel (played by Halle Bailey), seeks to learn about the world outside the sea, although it's forbidden. After going to the surface and falling for Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King), she needs to strike a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula (Melissa McCarthy), with the help of friends like Scuttle (Awkwafina) by her side.
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Release Date: June 30, 2023
Cast: Harrison Ford, Antonio Banderas, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Toby Jones
This fifth Indiana Jones film is – for the first time – not directed by Steven Spielberg. In the James Mangold-directed follow-up to Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Jones is nearing retirement and struggling with the world around him. As a familiar evil force comes back, though, he's forced to defend a powerful, ancient artifact once again. The first trailer teases a de-aged Harrison Ford, so they might be dialing back time as well!
Barbie
Release Date: July 21, 2023
Cast: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell
This live-action movie of the famous Barbie and Ken tells the story of Barbie being kicked out of Barbieland for not being perfect and sent to the human world, where she tries to figure out how to be happy and pave her own way. Meanwhile Ken, who is obsessed with Barbie, is smitten with this new, real world for the very same reason Barbie can't stand it.
Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes
Release Date: November 17, 2023
Cast: Hunter Schafer, Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth, Jason Schwartzman
This Hunger Games prequel, based on Suzanne Collins' novel, tells the story of a young Coriolanus Snow, who comes from a family fading quickly. It's set years prior to the original series, before Snow becomes the President of Panem. Here, he becomes involved as a mentor to Lucy from District 12, with the 10th annual Hunger Games coming up soon.
Wonka
Release Date: December 15, 2023
Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman, Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins, Keegan-Michael Key
This musical, origin fantasy story features young, eccentric chocolatier, Willy Wonka (Chalamet), at one of his first dealings with the Oompa-Loompas. It's a prequel to Roald Dahl's 1964 novel, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.
Shazam! Fury Of The Gods
Release Date: March 17, 2023
Cast: Helen Mirren, Zachary Levi, Lucy Liu, Jack Dylan Grazer, Rachel Zegler, Asher Angel, Adam Brody, Megan Good
Billy Batson (Angel) and his grown-up alter-ego Shazam (Levi) return with a family of super-powered step-siblings in this sequel to the original DC movie. When Atlas' villainous daughters, Hespera (Mirren) and Kalypso (Liu) show up, though, they need to band together to triumph over them.
The Exorcist
Release Date: October 13, 2023
Cast: Leslie Odom Jr., Ellen Burstyn, Ann Dowd
This sequel to the original 1973 Exorcist is said to be the first of a trilogy. The horror story centres around a 12-year-old girl with a demonic force possessing her body, and her mother who turns to two priests in the hopes of saving her.
The Nightingale
Release Date: TBD
Cast: Dakota Fanning, Elle Fanning
In this historic war film based on the bestselling novel, two sisters (Elle and Dakota Fanning, who are also real-life sisters) resist German Nazi occupation in 1939 France during World War II as they grow up and come of age together.
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Release Date: December 25, 2023
Cast: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Patrick Wilson, Temuera Morrison
Jason Momoa returns as Arthur Curry, the Aquaman and King of Atlantis in this DC Comics sequel. In this one, an ancient power comes out and Aquaman forms a rocky, unexpected alliance to save Atlantis and the entire planet from permanent demise.
The Marvels
Release Date: July 28, 2023
Cast: Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Samuel L. Jackson
In this Captain Marvel sequel, Brie Larson returns as Carol Danvers, who finds herself swapping places with two other heroes from Marvel’s Disney+ shows: Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Vellani) and Monica Rambeau. The problem is, they're not sure why they’re trading places, but they’ll have to figure it all out together.
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Release Date: July 14, 2023
Cast: Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Pom Klementieff, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales
In this seventh Mission Impossible movie, which is part one of a two-part series, Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt, secret agent and daredevil extraordinaire. Not many details have been released about the storyline to date but, as the trailer indicates, it's sure to be as exciting as its six predecessors.