2023 movie release dates

These Are The Most Anticipated Movies Of 2023 & All The Release Dates You Need To Know

Mark your calendar!

Margot Robbie in "Barbie." Michael B. Jordan in "Creed III." Iman Vellani in "Ms. Marvel."

The year 2023 is looking beyond awesome for new movies on the big screen.

From cartoons and superheroes to historic drama and horror, there's something for everyone and every mood or hankering in this lineup of upcoming movies. So, grab your pals, order some popcorn, and enjoy!

Here are the movies we're looking forward to checking out when they hit in 2023.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Cast: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, Charlie Day, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, Keegan-Michael Key

Release Date: April 7, 2023

In this adaptation of the Nintendo character (voiced by Chris Pratt) and his buddies, Mario gets to the Mushroom Kingdom and meets up with Toad (Keegan-Michael Key), Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Luigi (Charlie Day) and Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen) to face the villainous Bowser (Jack Black).

Creed III

Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Phylicia Rashad

Release Date: March 3, 2023

This third movie in the Rocky spin-off Creed franchise stars Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed, the son of Rocky’s ex-nemesis-now-friend, Apollo Creed. Jonathan Majors plays Damian, a past boxing prodigy and childhood friend, who gets out of prison and wants to prove himself in the ring once again – this time, against Adonis, who has more to lose than his old friend. It’s the first film in the franchise that’ll be directed by Jordan himself.

John Wick: Chapter 4

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, Ian McShane, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada

Release Date: March 24, 2023

John Wick (Keanu Reeves) finds a way to defeat The High Table, though he may be assumed dead. But before he gets his freedom, John must go against a new enemy with powerful, worldwide connections and allies that turn those he thought were friends into enemies.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

Release Date: February 17, 2023

Cast: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors, Kathryn Newton, Michelle Pfeiffer, Bill Murray, Michael Douglas

Paul Rudd returns as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, the size-changing Avenger who gets sucked into the totally weird Quantum Realm with his friends and family. Kathryn Newton takes over as his daughter, Cassie, who looks like she’ll be following in dad’s superhero footsteps as they face Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).

The Little Mermaid

Release Date: May 26, 2023

Cast: Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina

In this live-action remake of Disney's classic cartoon, King Triton's youngest daughter, Ariel (played by Halle Bailey), seeks to learn about the world outside the sea, although it's forbidden. After going to the surface and falling for Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King), she needs to strike a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula (Melissa McCarthy), with the help of friends like Scuttle (Awkwafina) by her side.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Release Date: June 30, 2023

Cast: Harrison Ford, Antonio Banderas, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Toby Jones

This fifth Indiana Jones film is – for the first time – not directed by Steven Spielberg. In the James Mangold-directed follow-up to Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Jones is nearing retirement and struggling with the world around him. As a familiar evil force comes back, though, he's forced to defend a powerful, ancient artifact once again. The first trailer teases a de-aged Harrison Ford, so they might be dialing back time as well!

Barbie

Release Date: July 21, 2023

Cast: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell

This live-action movie of the famous Barbie and Ken tells the story of Barbie being kicked out of Barbieland for not being perfect and sent to the human world, where she tries to figure out how to be happy and pave her own way. Meanwhile Ken, who is obsessed with Barbie, is smitten with this new, real world for the very same reason Barbie can't stand it.

Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes

Release Date: November 17, 2023

Cast: Hunter Schafer, Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth, Jason Schwartzman

This Hunger Games prequel, based on Suzanne Collins' novel, tells the story of a young Coriolanus Snow, who comes from a family fading quickly. It's set years prior to the original series, before Snow becomes the President of Panem. Here, he becomes involved as a mentor to Lucy from District 12, with the 10th annual Hunger Games coming up soon.

Wonka

Release Date: December 15, 2023

Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman, Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins, Keegan-Michael Key


This musical, origin fantasy story features young, eccentric chocolatier, Willy Wonka (Chalamet), at one of his first dealings with the Oompa-Loompas. It's a prequel to Roald Dahl's 1964 novel, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Shazam! Fury Of The Gods

Release Date: March 17, 2023

Cast: Helen Mirren, Zachary Levi, Lucy Liu, Jack Dylan Grazer, Rachel Zegler, Asher Angel, Adam Brody, Megan Good

Billy Batson (Angel) and his grown-up alter-ego Shazam (Levi) return with a family of super-powered step-siblings in this sequel to the original DC movie. When Atlas' villainous daughters, Hespera (Mirren) and Kalypso (Liu) show up, though, they need to band together to triumph over them.

The Exorcist

Release Date: October 13, 2023

Cast: Leslie Odom Jr., Ellen Burstyn, Ann Dowd

This sequel to the original 1973 Exorcist is said to be the first of a trilogy. The horror story centres around a 12-year-old girl with a demonic force possessing her body, and her mother who turns to two priests in the hopes of saving her.

The Nightingale

Release Date: TBD

Cast: Dakota Fanning, Elle Fanning

In this historic war film based on the bestselling novel, two sisters (Elle and Dakota Fanning, who are also real-life sisters) resist German Nazi occupation in 1939 France during World War II as they grow up and come of age together.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Release Date: December 25, 2023

Cast: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Patrick Wilson, Temuera Morrison

Jason Momoa returns as Arthur Curry, the Aquaman and King of Atlantis in this DC Comics sequel. In this one, an ancient power comes out and Aquaman forms a rocky, unexpected alliance to save Atlantis and the entire planet from permanent demise.

The Marvels

Release Date: July 28, 2023

Cast: Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Samuel L. Jackson

In this Captain Marvel sequel, Brie Larson returns as Carol Danvers, who finds herself swapping places with two other heroes from Marvel’s Disney+ shows: Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Vellani) and Monica Rambeau. The problem is, they're not sure why they’re trading places, but they’ll have to figure it all out together.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Release Date: July 14, 2023

Cast: Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Pom Klementieff, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales

In this seventh Mission Impossible movie, which is part one of a two-part series, Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt, secret agent and daredevil extraordinaire. Not many details have been released about the storyline to date but, as the trailer indicates, it's sure to be as exciting as its six predecessors.

