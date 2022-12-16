The New 'Barbie' Movie Trailer Just Dropped & It Features 2 Iconic Canadians (VIDEO)

The new Barbiemovie has just released its first teaser trailer and to say it's pretty wild would be an understatement.
From creepy "baby dolls" being smashed apart to a giant Margot Robbie, there's a lot going on – including a chance to see some very famous Canadians in action.
Fans of The Notebook will be pleased to learn that the new trailer features a brief glimpse of Ryan Gosling who, it was announced, is starring as Ken in the upcoming movie.
In a scene toward the end of the ad, Gosling can be seen wearing black and showcasing a chiseled set of abs.
The Canadian has previously spoken about his role in the highly-anticipated movie, stating that he got involved in the film for the "Kens of the world."
"Nobody plays with Kens," he'd added.
Well, this might just give them the push they need!
But, he's not the only famous Canadian to be spotted in the trailer.
Simu Liu is also featured and, what's more, he seems to be accompanied by a group of backup dancers as he busts some moves.
BARBIE - Teaser Trailer - Warner Bros. UK & Irelandwww.youtube.com
Liu had announced earlier this year that he would be starring in the movie, although details about his role remain largely unknown.
The actor is, however, known to have some pretty sweet dance moves, so it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that he's busting some shapes in the new trailer.
The two famous Canadians aside, there's enough about this trailer to raise some eyebrows.
"Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have been dolls," the trailer begins by saying, adding that these were mere "baby dolls."
That was, of course, before Barbie came along. Which, in this case, manifests as a giant Margot Robbie in a striped swimsuit.
There's definitely a lot going on, and it only gets weirder from there. But, it's always good to see some Canadian superstars in action.
The movie is set to release in July 2023.