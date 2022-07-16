Ryan Gosling Says His 'Barbie' Character Is For 'The Kens Of The World' & That He Feels Seen
"Nobody plays with Kens!"
Ryan Gosling recently hit the red carpet for the premiere of The Gray Man but it was Barbie that kept coming up during press interviews.
On July 13, the Canadian actor rocked a light blue suit with the top button of his shirt stylishly undone as he chatted through interviews.
"When you see the wardrobe for the first time, when you see the concept for the hair — what goes through your mind?" said an interviewer with Variety about Gosling's Barbie getup.
"Finally. Finally," he said with mock severity. "It’s happening."
"This has been coming my whole life," he said, while also confirming that this is a role he manifested.
"I think a lot of Kens will feel seen when they see this," he shared, adding that he himself felt seen.
"Gotta do it for the Kens of the world," he said. "Nobody plays with Kens!"
Gosling also took some time to chat with The Hollywood Reporter about how landing a role in Barbie was his "dream."
"I've always wanted to play a character that people might go out for Halloween as," he shared.
"And so I was actually in an elevator the other day shooting Barbie and I was in my cowboy costume and a guy got in and he said, he's like, 'you know I'm going out for that for Halloween and I was.. it was like a great moment," he said, adding that he hopes the guy was serious.
But if it's not the Ken look they're going for, it seems like there's another option on the table.
"But I also saw that there's like the tracksuit for The Grey Man is looking like a good Halloween costume too," he said.
So whether you're looking to put some full-on effort in and transform yourself into Barbie's boyfriend for Halloween or opt for an easier option by popping on a tracksuit, either way, you'll be making Gosling happy!
