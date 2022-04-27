Netflix Has Released A First Look At 'The Gray Man' And Here's Why Ryan Reynolds Is Pissed
"I’m on fire right now."
Netflix has just released the first sneak peek for The Gray Man starring Ryan Gosling and Ryan Reynolds somehow got involved.
The streaming giant posted some stills from their upcoming blockbuster on Instagram featuring Gosling as well as his co-stars Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Regé-Jean Page.
In them, Gosling can be seen holding and pointing a large gun, dodging cars in traffic, hanging out of a moving bus and generally getting up to widely unsafe behaviour.
While that post was totally fine, it was a Twitter account's reaction to the news that drew the ire of the other famous Canadian Ryan.
"The Gray Man: Dhanush Covered In Blood, Ryan Reynolds and Chris Evans Hold Up Guns In First Look. #TheGrayMan," said a tweet from @news18dotcom.
Understandably, Reynolds was not overly pleased with being mistaken for Gosling.
"I’m on fire right now," Reynolds tweeted in response to the news organization's mix-up.
At least they got the right Chris and didn't confuse Evans for Pine or Hemsworth!
Although Reynolds appears to be a little salty about the whole thing, he's chatted in the past about how people mistake the two of them.
He confirmed that it was Gosling who started out on Disney's Mickey Mouse Club and not himself and also shared thatThe Notebook would have been totally "unwatchable" if he had starred in it.
As well, they also have Netflix in common.
Reynolds was in the huge hit The Adam Project which debuted earlier this year and Gosling's flick from the network is set to premiere globally on July 22.
Hopefully the two won't be mixed up during the rest ofThe Gray Man promo!
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.