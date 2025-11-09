This magical small town near Vancouver is among the world's best places to spend Christmas
It turns into a "Bavarian snow-globe scene." 😍
If you're already itching to dive into the holiday cheer, look no further than this small town near Vancouver that transforms into a winter wonderland each year.
When the holidays hit, this place goes all-out with the most festive touches imaginable. Think real-life reindeer you can meet, twinkling lights covering every corner, German-themed everything, and snow-capped mountain peaks creating the perfect backdrop.
It's no surprise then that this charming destination was named among the best places in the world to spend Christmas on Condé Nast Traveller's 2024 list.
Leavenworth is just a four-and-a-half-hour drive from Vancouver, nestled in Washington State amid the snow-capped peaks of the Cascade Mountains.
You might have to pack your passport and cross the border, but in just over four hours, you'll feel like you've been transported to a Bavarian village in the Alps.
The entire town embraces authentic German alpine architecture, with timber-framed buildings, hand-painted murals, and ornate wooden balconies lining the streets.
Local artisans showcase their crafts in charming shops throughout the downtown core, and you can warm up with a cup of glühwein (German mulled wine) as you explore.
Every year the town puts on the Village of Lights: Christmastown celebration, which kicks off the holiday magic with a lineup of festive events. You can roast chestnuts over open fires, listen to carolers performing traditional songs, and spot Santa roaming the streets greeting visitors.
The lighting ceremonies themselves are spectacular, with over half a million lights illuminating the village in a synchronized display that happens on select evenings throughout the season.
If you really want to take the Christmas cheer to the next level, you can head to the nearby Leavenworth Reindeer Farm, where you can meet real-life reindeer and learn about these fascinating animals from knowledgeable handlers.
Roaming around town is an activity all on its own. Stop at Bergdorf Cellars to get your mulled wine fix, where they serve it steaming hot with cinnamon sticks and orange slices.
Then, head over to The Bavarian Bakery for a giant warm pretzel — perfect for strolling around town while you take in the festive atmosphere.
The bakery also offers fresh strudels, lebkuchen (German gingerbread), and other traditional treats that make the experience feel even more authentic.
There's a full range of events throughout the winter season, including a Gingerbread House Contest where local businesses and residents create elaborate edible masterpieces, horse-drawn sleigh rides through snowy landscapes, and live music performances featuring everything from traditional German folk bands to contemporary holiday favourites.
This year, Leavenworth starts turning up the holiday magic on November 27, and the festive atmosphere continues until December 24, 2025.
While the holiday events wind down after Christmas, the lights will still make the town glow until February 28, 2026. So if you can't make it in time for December, you can still experience the magical winter ambiance well into the new year.
The town's website describes the winter transformation as a "Bavarian snow-globe scene," and it truly lives up to that promise.
The combination of alpine architecture, twinkling lights, and snow-covered mountains creates a picture-perfect setting that feels straight out of a fairy tale.
Grab your passport and hit the road — Christmas in Leavenworth is calling!
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.