Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

This magical small town near Vancouver is among the world's best places to spend Christmas

It turns into a "Bavarian snow-globe scene." 😍

A woman smiles on a street in a cozy small town. Right: A town street glowing during the holidays with lights.

This magical small town near Vancouver was named among the world's best places for Christmas.

@itzellovato | Instagram, Natthaphong Janpum | Dreamstime
Editor

If you're already itching to dive into the holiday cheer, look no further than this small town near Vancouver that transforms into a winter wonderland each year.

When the holidays hit, this place goes all-out with the most festive touches imaginable. Think real-life reindeer you can meet, twinkling lights covering every corner, German-themed everything, and snow-capped mountain peaks creating the perfect backdrop.

It's no surprise then that this charming destination was named among the best places in the world to spend Christmas on Condé Nast Traveller's 2024 list.

Leavenworth is just a four-and-a-half-hour drive from Vancouver, nestled in Washington State amid the snow-capped peaks of the Cascade Mountains.

You might have to pack your passport and cross the border, but in just over four hours, you'll feel like you've been transported to a Bavarian village in the Alps.

The entire town embraces authentic German alpine architecture, with timber-framed buildings, hand-painted murals, and ornate wooden balconies lining the streets.

Local artisans showcase their crafts in charming shops throughout the downtown core, and you can warm up with a cup of glühwein (German mulled wine) as you explore.

Every year the town puts on the Village of Lights: Christmastown celebration, which kicks off the holiday magic with a lineup of festive events. You can roast chestnuts over open fires, listen to carolers performing traditional songs, and spot Santa roaming the streets greeting visitors.

The lighting ceremonies themselves are spectacular, with over half a million lights illuminating the village in a synchronized display that happens on select evenings throughout the season.

If you really want to take the Christmas cheer to the next level, you can head to the nearby Leavenworth Reindeer Farm, where you can meet real-life reindeer and learn about these fascinating animals from knowledgeable handlers.

Roaming around town is an activity all on its own. Stop at Bergdorf Cellars to get your mulled wine fix, where they serve it steaming hot with cinnamon sticks and orange slices.

Then, head over to The Bavarian Bakery for a giant warm pretzel — perfect for strolling around town while you take in the festive atmosphere.

The bakery also offers fresh strudels, lebkuchen (German gingerbread), and other traditional treats that make the experience feel even more authentic.

There's a full range of events throughout the winter season, including a Gingerbread House Contest where local businesses and residents create elaborate edible masterpieces, horse-drawn sleigh rides through snowy landscapes, and live music performances featuring everything from traditional German folk bands to contemporary holiday favourites.

This year, Leavenworth starts turning up the holiday magic on November 27, and the festive atmosphere continues until December 24, 2025.

While the holiday events wind down after Christmas, the lights will still make the town glow until February 28, 2026. So if you can't make it in time for December, you can still experience the magical winter ambiance well into the new year.

The town's website describes the winter transformation as a "Bavarian snow-globe scene," and it truly lives up to that promise.

The combination of alpine architecture, twinkling lights, and snow-covered mountains creates a picture-perfect setting that feels straight out of a fairy tale.

Grab your passport and hit the road — Christmas in Leavenworth is calling!

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
small towns near vancouverleavenworthroad trips from vancouverthings to do in vancouver winterthings to do in vancouver christmasbest places to spend christmascanada travelvancouver travelthings to do in vancouvervancouver road tripssmall towns near bcsmall townschristmas towns canada
VancouverCanadaTravelTravel
  • Morgan Leet

    Editor

    Morgan Leet (she/her) is an Editor for Narcity Media Group. After graduating from Carleton University’s School of Journalism and Communication, she jumped into fulfilling her dream as a journalist, merging her passion for travelling with writing. After working in the print media world on Canada’s East Coast, she joined Narcity with a move to B.C., drawn to the beauty of Western Canada. Since then, she's documented her experience moving to Vancouver, covering everything from local events to bucket-list travel destinations across Canada's West Coast.

This small town in BC with cozy vibes ranked as one of Canada's 'top travel destinations'

It's a Hallmark movie come to life. ❄️

This hidden gem was named among the best small towns in BC and it's brimming with charm

It's the perfect fall escape. 🌲

This quaint BC small town with European streets is among Canada's best for 'quality of life'

It's near Vancouver!

This train ride from Toronto takes you to one of the world's 'best' Christmas destinations

It's like a mini trip to Europe.

This quaint lakeside town 1 hour from Toronto has picture-perfect streets and cozy little cafes

It's a magical spot for a day trip.

This train ride from Toronto takes you to one of the world's 'best' Christmas destinations

It's like a mini trip to Europe.

Ontario's largest Scandinavian Christmas market has twinkly train rides and Finland vibes

It's only 1 hour from Toronto.

This Christmas town near Toronto will whisk you away to a glittery European village

It's like stepping into a scene from 'The Holiday.'

Here's what's open and closed in Toronto for Remembrance Day 2025

Everything you need to know about how Toronto observes Remembrance Day. 👇

CSIS is hiring students for these jobs and you can make up to $34 an hour

There are openings in IT, engineering, communications, HR, finance, and other work areas.

Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa for Remembrance Day 2025

Remembrance Day may not be a holiday for all, but Ottawa has special rules that could still disrupt your plans.

This cozy village is one of Ontario's 'best' hidden gems and it's magical during Christmas

You can wander along lantern-lit streets and sip peppermint hot chocolate.

This Ontario town is a 'Hallmark-style holiday haven' with twinkly streets and carriage rides

It's like stepping into your favourite Christmas film.

7 uniquely West Coast things that would shock people from the rest of Canada

Life hits different west of the Rockies. 👀