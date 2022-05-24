NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Ryan Gosling Comes For Chris Evans' 'Trash Stache' In Their New Movie & LOL He Has A Point

It seems like 'The Gray Man' is going to have quite a few zingers. 😂

Ryan Gosling hanging out of a bus in The Gray Man. Right: Chris Evans with a moustache.

If you're looking for a new movie on Netflix, the upcoming thriller The Gray Man looks like it ticks all the boxes to be a blockbuster.

The official trailer for the flick shows Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans battling it out and throwing some jibes as they attempt to kill each other.

According to IMDb, Gosling stars as the CIA's most skilled operative who uncovers dark agency secrets. A bounty is put on his head by a "psychopathic former colleague," played by Evans, which sets off a global manhunt by international assassins.

Exciting stuff!

"You must be Lloyd," the Canadian says to Evans at one point in the trailer.

"What gave it away?" asked Evans.

"The trash stache," Gosling answered. "It just... it leans Lloyd."

"Ballsy," Evans retorted before dropping a grenade and defenestrating himself to avoid the blast.

Evans also had a few other great quips, like this helpful suggestion: "If you want to make an omelette, you gotta kill some people."

And this ominous warning: "I'm about to drop a hit so big on your boy's head that even his most loyal allies won't hesitate to drop a dime."

The trailer is filled with action-packed moments like Gosling leaping from a bus, shielding himself from gunfire, arming some kind of rifle, getting into some hand-to-hand combat and generally trying to avoid getting murdered.

In the lead-up to releasing the trailer, Netflix teased a few clips which somehow led to an unfortunate mix-up involving Ryan Reynolds.

"The Gray Man: Dhanush Covered In Blood, Ryan Reynolds and Chris Evans Hold Up Guns In First Look. #TheGrayMan," said a tweet from @news18dotcom on April 26, which is the wrong famous Canadian Ryan.

"I’m on fire right now," Reynolds tweeted in response to the news organization's mix-up.

Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura and Alfre Woodard also star in the film.

The Gray Man will be available globally as of July 22 on Netflix.

