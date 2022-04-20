NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
netflix canada

Netflix Just Added A Bunch Of Canadian Movies & It's A Chance To See Canada On Your TV Screen

Enjoy some Canadian Content this April! 🍿

Trending Staff Writer
Dianna Agron in Hollow In The Land. Right: Jake Gyllenhaal in Enemy.

Dianna Agron in Hollow In The Land. Right: Jake Gyllenhaal in Enemy.

Hollow In The Land | IMDB, Enemy | IMDB

Looking to see Canada on your TV screen? Well Netflix Canada just released a whole bunch of Canadian movies onto its platform in celebration of Canadian Film Day.

No matter what type of movie you like to watch, there is something for everyone, featuring some surprisingly big names like Jake Gyllenhaal, Dianna Agron and Daniel Radcliffe.

The 21 movies added by Netflix, and all the great Canadian content that was on there previously, can be found in the "Celebrating Canadian Films" genre tag.

Some stand out movies include the 2013 movie Enemy, directed by Dune's Denis Villeneuve and starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a boring Toronto academic who finds someone who looks exactly like him.

If psychological thrillers ain't your thing, you could check out The F Word, a romantic comedy also set in Toronto, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Zoe Kazan and Adam Driver.

Looking westward, those looking for some mystery can check out 2017's Hollow In The Land, a movie filmed and set in a small Canadian town in the mountains starring Glee's Dianna Agron. This twisty, turny film is about Agron's character looking to clear her missing brother's after he been suspected of murder. You know it'll keep you guessing!

And, from the northern part of the country, you can't go wrong with The Grizzlies. It's a film about a youth Nunavut lacrosse team set up to combat suicide in a small community, which has all the ups and downs a good sports drama with this subject matter would promise.

These of course are just a few of the flicks coming to Netflix on Wednesday, April 20. Of the 21 films, there are some hilarious comedies, some gripping documentaries, some scary horror films and basically everything in between.

So, to maybe see your hometown, or a place like it, on the big (little) screen, you could look at worse places than Netflix right now.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...