Netflix's 'Sex/Life' Has Been Spotted Filming All Over Toronto For Season 2 & Here's Where
Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos were recently spotted filming in Trinity Bellwoods.
Netflix's steamy hit Sex/Life has been filming its second season all over Toronto, and if you've taken a stroll around any production sets in the city recently, you may have caught a glimpse of some of the show's biggest stars.
Sarah Shahi, who plays Billie Connelly and Adam Demos, who stars as Brad Simon, were recently spotted filming in Trinity Bellwoods, according to a tweet posted on April 6.
Sex/Life filming at Trinity Bellwoods today. Adam Demos and Sarah Shahi on set. @WhatsFilmingON@TOFilming_EMpic.twitter.com/WV1QWrAtQr
— AQ (@ameam) April 6, 2022
Later that day, the cameras seemed to keep rolling, and the production was spotted filming at Noce Restaurant just across the street from the park.
SexLife filming at Noce Restaurant last night (inside and outside). It's great to see filming in the city - more jobs and opportunities. It's amazing how many trailers, trucks and people are involved. There was even a trailer for Covid testing. pic.twitter.com/kGfIl1wCpB
— Matt (@MattNg555) April 7, 2022
A Twitter user managed to snap pics of the set, showcasing what looks to be one of the male leads in the show's love triangle taking a call outside of the restaurant.
Earlier this week, production for the show was also spotted filming at Wycliffe College in Toronto, according to a tweet from Toronto Filming posted on April 4.
Filming Update!
Netflix’s steamy drama #SexLife is ready for a busy day at Wycliffe College. 💄🎥🎬 https://t.co/5fQ8Ekg7SD
— Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) April 4, 2022
The saucy show was also spotted filming in iconic locations like the Royal Ontario Museum and the cites Financial District in March.
A Twitter user posted a video of Shahi and Mike Vogel, who plays her on-screen husband Cooper Connelly, on March 2 filming what looks to be a Christmas scene outside of a downtown building in the financial district.
Sarah Shahi and Mike Vogel filming scenes for Sex/Life season 2 in Toronto. @TOFilming_EMhttps://t.co/hF1tYyenE7
— Sean O'Neill (@seansmovies) March 2, 2022
The set for the show was spotted outside of the ROM, according to a tweet posted on March 1.
SEX LIFE filming at the ROM in Toronto! #filminglocation@TOFilming_EM@WhatsFilmingONpic.twitter.com/5ndORxfsFe
— the FilmTripper (@theFilmTripper) March 2, 2022
Sex/Life has been busy in the 6ix, but they've also been spotted outside of the city filming in Hamilton.
Filming Update!#SexLife has taken over Hamilton! 💄🎥🎬
Date night at the art gallery and a meet-cute at the West Harbour Go Station. https://t.co/JRd1HPbNvN
— Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) March 9, 2022
Toronto Filming reports that the show was spotted filming at an art gallery and the West Habour Go Station, according to a tweet posted on March 9.
Sex/Life will be filming in Toronto until May 6, according to the city of Toronto, so if you keep your eyes peeled, you may still be able to spot one of the stars IRL.
This article’s left-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.