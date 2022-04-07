Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

ontario celebrity sightings

Netflix's 'Sex/Life' Has Been Spotted Filming All Over Toronto For Season 2 & Here's Where

Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos were recently spotted filming in Trinity Bellwoods.

Toronto Staff Writer
Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos. Right: CN Tower.

@sarahshahi | Instagram, Lazvlad | Dreamstime

Netflix's steamy hit Sex/Life has been filming its second season all over Toronto, and if you've taken a stroll around any production sets in the city recently, you may have caught a glimpse of some of the show's biggest stars.

Sarah Shahi, who plays Billie Connelly and Adam Demos, who stars as Brad Simon, were recently spotted filming in Trinity Bellwoods, according to a tweet posted on April 6.

Later that day, the cameras seemed to keep rolling, and the production was spotted filming at Noce Restaurant just across the street from the park.

A Twitter user managed to snap pics of the set, showcasing what looks to be one of the male leads in the show's love triangle taking a call outside of the restaurant.

Earlier this week, production for the show was also spotted filming at Wycliffe College in Toronto, according to a tweet from Toronto Filming posted on April 4.

The saucy show was also spotted filming in iconic locations like the Royal Ontario Museum and the cites Financial District in March.

A Twitter user posted a video of Shahi and Mike Vogel, who plays her on-screen husband Cooper Connelly, on March 2 filming what looks to be a Christmas scene outside of a downtown building in the financial district.

The set for the show was spotted outside of the ROM, according to a tweet posted on March 1.

Sex/Life has been busy in the 6ix, but they've also been spotted outside of the city filming in Hamilton.

Toronto Filming reports that the show was spotted filming at an art gallery and the West Habour Go Station, according to a tweet posted on March 9.

Sex/Life will be filming in Toronto until May 6, according to the city of Toronto, so if you keep your eyes peeled, you may still be able to spot one of the stars IRL.

This article’s left-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

