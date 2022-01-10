6 Shows Filming In Toronto In 2022 Where You May Spot Your Fav Celebrities
Ben Barnes, Rupert Grint, Sophia Bush and more will be in these shows!
Toronto is always buzzing with one movie star or another, and if you're lucky enough, you may just run into one shooting their next big role.
This year so many TV shows are coming to film in the city, from Netflix series with big names like Guillermo del Toro to spins on old classics like Star Trek.
Cabinet of Curiosities
About: This new Netflix series which was reportedly previously called Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight, has a star-studded cast and a pretty notable creator. Guillermo del Toro is best known for his work in The Shape of Water, Hellboy and Pan's Labyrinth and is the creator behind the new series. The horror series is expected to film until February 2022.
Starring: Ben Barnes, Rupert Grint, Andrew Lincoln
Good Sam
About: If you're a fan of Grey's Anatomy, you might like this one. This show follows a surgeon who has to step up to the plate to become a leader after her big shot boss goes into a coma, according to IMDb. The show is shooting in Oakville, Ontario, until March 2022.
Starring: Sophia Bush, Jason Isaacs, Skye P. Marshall
Sex\ Life
About: Sex\Life season two will be filming from February until May 2022. The Netflix series follows a married mother as she enters a steamy love triangle with an old flame and her husband.
Starring: Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel and Adam Demos
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
About: This Prequel to Star Trek will follow the adventures of the "USS Enterprise under Captain Christopher Pike," according to IMDb. Filming will start in February 2022 and end in June in Ontario so you'll have plenty of time to try and catch a glimpse of filming.
Starring: Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck
In the Dark
About: This crime show follows a blind woman in her 20s who finds her friend's body while walking with her guide dog. The only catch is the body vanishes before police arrive, so it's up to her to find out what happened. This series has been running for a while and is currently filming its fourth season in Toronto until May 2022. You can catch this series on The CW.
Starring: Perry Mattfeld, Brooke Markham, and Morgan Krantz
Murdoch Mysteries
About: The long-standing Toronto-based show is coming back for season 15! This historical mystery takes place in Toronto in the1890s as the star of the show, Murdoch, solves murders using advanced methods. The series will film in Toronto until February 2022.
Starring: Yannick Bisson, Helene Joy, and Thomas Craig