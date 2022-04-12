Batman's 'Gotham Knights' Was Spotted Filming All Over Toronto & Here's Where
Who knew The Keg could be a popular filming location?
The streets of Toronto are filled with action these days, mainly because Batman isn't here to save the 6ix. But don't worry because the Gotham Knights are here.
The new CW series, Gotham Knights, is being filmed in Toronto, and they have been spotted all over the place.
Cameras have already started rolling, so you might have a chance to spot some action around the city.
According to IMDb, the plotline for Gotham Knights follows the story of Bruce Wayne, or Batman's, adopted son, after his father was murdered. The son forms an alliance with the children of Batman's enemies. And as the city becomes more dangerous, a group of mismatched fugitives become the saviours, forming the Gotham Knights.
The TV show stars Misha Collins, Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Ziraili Robinson and more.
Misha Collins, who is playing the role of Harvey Dent, tweeted on April 11, the first day on the job. But the image didn't really show much, he was trying "to pick a camera angle that wasn't too spoilery."
This is me on the first day of #GothamKnights as Harvey Dent! (I tried to pick a camera angle that wasn't too spoilery.)pic.twitter.com/82BprixGDg— Misha Collins (@Misha Collins) 1649715510
On April 9, Toronto Filming posted a video that showed the Gotham City Police Department (GCPD) driving in the streets of Toronto.
Filming Update!\nNight one of filming on the #GothamKnights pilot in downtown Toronto. \n(Part 1)pic.twitter.com/60O2wLMv81— Toronto Filming (@Toronto Filming) 1649479365
Toronto Filming also shared a picture of the GCDP parked outside of The Keg in downtown Toronto captioning it, "Who knew Gotham had a Keg?!"
Filming Joke! \nWho knew Gotham had a Keg?! #Batman #GothamKnightspic.twitter.com/ifLOZObMLh— Toronto Filming (@Toronto Filming) 1649545160
Another Twitter user posted images of the set of Gotham Knights in Toronto. The close-ups show one of the vehicles parked outside the Drake One Fifty and another by a construction site.
Welcome to Gotham...Again...\n\nDay 1 of Gotham Knights off the set in Toronto \n\n@GothamKnights #GothamKnights #Gotham #Toronto @TOFilming_EMpic.twitter.com/wEcSPxgUZH— Dewucme (@Dewucme) 1649474509
In another post, the GCPD drove down Adelaide Street West close to what appears to be Cactus Club in downtown Toronto.
GCPD are always busy in Gotham\n\nBehind the scenes \nFrom the set another angle, first night on set.\nWho could they be transporting??\n@GothamKnights \n\n#GothamKnights\n#Gotham @mishacollins #toronto @TOFilming_EM @BRGothamKnights #dccomicspic.twitter.com/Qwlv9e1kV7— Dewucme (@Dewucme) 1649540379
So, if you're looking to spot some celebs in Toronto, keep your eyes wide open because Collins won't be sharing any helpful information.
I've been instructed not post any major spoilers from day one of #GothamKnights, but my loyalty is to you, dear ones... #okay2defy #myleftThighpic.twitter.com/bPUok81Aad— Misha Collins (@Misha Collins) 1649734893
On Monday, he tweeted a picture of his left thigh, captioning it, "I've been instructed not post any major spoilers from day one of #GothamKnights, but my loyalty is to you, dear ones..." So, enjoy celebrity sightings in Toronto because "Batman has no limits."