Paul Wesley Spotted Filming In Toronto & He Was Seen In A Star Trek Uniform
That man is out of this galaxy.
Paul Wesley is back in the 6ix, and rumour has it that the former vampire may be trading in his fangs for intergalactic travel.
On Monday, fans spotted Wesley, the former Vampire Diaries actor filming in Yonge-Dundas Square, wearing what looks like a yellow Star Trek suit on March 14.
@azizsyawash Idk why the extras were cheesed at me recording 😭 #startrek#toronto#school#paulwesley#vampirediaries#toronto♬ original sound - 00
A TikTok video captured by a student walking to class shows Wesley standing alongside what appears to be Star Trek: Strange New Worlds actress Christina Chong in the middle of the square.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has been spotted filming around Toronto this week, and it looks like Wesley may have joined the cast, or is at least making an appearance on the show, although no official statement has been released.
Filming Update!
Paul Wesley of Vampire Diaries was spotted on the Yonge & Dundas set of #StarTrekStrangeNewWorlds today with Christina Chong (La'an) 🖖🎥🎬#StarTrek#PaulWesley#Legacies#VampireDiariespic.twitter.com/45ylmoiIfk
— Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) March 15, 2022
According to a tweet sent to Toronto Filming, the pair were also reportedly being filmed at the CF Toronto Eaton Centre.
Paul Wesley and Christina Chong at the Toronto Eaton Centre today. #StarTrekStrangeNewWorlds@TOFilming_EMpic.twitter.com/cxZzeTcYFM
— Andrew Thomas (@andrewbent) March 15, 2022
Another fan managed to snap a picture with Paul after catching him leaving a dressing room on set.
The fan's TikTok video shows Paul filming on set and then peeking out of his dressing room door before putting on a coat and heading out at around noon on Monday.
@savvvyyyyd ACCIDENTALLY MET THE LOVE OF MY LIFE TODAY @Paul Wesley ❤️#paulwesley#toronto#tvd#teamstefansalvatore#meetingpaulwesley#paulwesleyclosefriends♬ Good Day - Nappy Roots
In the video, Wesley can be seen stopping to snap a quick picture with his fans before heading off.
Earlier this month, Wesley was spotted filming a kissing scene in Yorkville on Bloor Street, and under closer inspection, his brunette co-star in the scene could possibly be Chong. So hopefully, fans will see some romance spark between their potential characters.