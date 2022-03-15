Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
toronto celebrity sightings

Paul Wesley Spotted Filming In Toronto & He Was Seen In A Star Trek Uniform

That man is out of this galaxy.

Paul Wesley taking a selfie. Right: Toronto city landscape.

Paul Wesley taking a selfie. Right: Toronto city landscape.

@paulwesley | Instagram, Mike Clegg | Dreamstime

Paul Wesley is back in the 6ix, and rumour has it that the former vampire may be trading in his fangs for intergalactic travel.

On Monday, fans spotted Wesley, the former Vampire Diaries actor filming in Yonge-Dundas Square, wearing what looks like a yellow Star Trek suit on March 14.

@azizsyawash Idk why the extras were cheesed at me recording 😭 #startrek#toronto#school#paulwesley#vampirediaries#toronto♬ original sound - 00

A TikTok video captured by a student walking to class shows Wesley standing alongside what appears to be Star Trek: Strange New Worlds actress Christina Chong in the middle of the square.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has been spotted filming around Toronto this week, and it looks like Wesley may have joined the cast, or is at least making an appearance on the show, although no official statement has been released.

According to a tweet sent to Toronto Filming, the pair were also reportedly being filmed at the CF Toronto Eaton Centre.

Another fan managed to snap a picture with Paul after catching him leaving a dressing room on set.

The fan's TikTok video shows Paul filming on set and then peeking out of his dressing room door before putting on a coat and heading out at around noon on Monday.

@savvvyyyyd ACCIDENTALLY MET THE LOVE OF MY LIFE TODAY @Paul Wesley ❤️#paulwesley#toronto#tvd#teamstefansalvatore#meetingpaulwesley#paulwesleyclosefriends♬ Good Day - Nappy Roots

In the video, Wesley can be seen stopping to snap a quick picture with his fans before heading off.

Earlier this month, Wesley was spotted filming a kissing scene in Yorkville on Bloor Street, and under closer inspection, his brunette co-star in the scene could possibly be Chong. So hopefully, fans will see some romance spark between their potential characters.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...