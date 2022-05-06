Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Reportedly Filming A New Netflix Series In Toronto
Arnold Schwarzenegger is believed to be filming for his new Netflix series called Utap in Toronto, according to reports from Toronto Filming.
Toronto Filming retweeted four images of the show's set captured on Victoria Street in Toronto on May 4, writing, "Filming Update! Arnold Schwarzenegger is in Toronto to film Netflix’s #UTAP, and the production was spotted on Victoria Street yesterday. Keep your eyes open because He'll Be Back!"
Schwarzenegger is one of the biggest names in Hollywood with films like The Terminator, Last Action Hero, and The 6th Day. However, the actor and former governor of California will be taking a new direction in his lengthy career with his first-ever major scripted TV series in UTAP.
The action spy series will feature Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro as father and daughter, who are both CIA operatives. The only catch is that neither of them knows that the other is also a spy. However, once they find out about each other's involvement, the pair are "forced to work together as partners, and against the backdrop of explosive action, and espionage, learn who each other really are," according to IMDb.
Deadline reported in November 2020 that the Skydance TV series starring and executively produced by Schwarzenegger had found a home with Netflix.
What's On Netflix recently reported that the series will have eight episodes in its first season. Additionally, the series is based on True Lies, a comedic action film Schwarzenegger previously starred in with Jamie Lee Curtis in 1994.
Torontonians might be able to spot the famous actor on set, so keep your eyes wide open next time your walking around the city – Although Schwarzenegger will probably be hard to miss.