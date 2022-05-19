NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

arnold schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger Was Spotted Biking In Toronto This Week By Fans & It's So Wholesome

Terminators need exercise too!

Toronto Staff Writer
Arnold Schwarzenegger in Toronto.

Arnold Schwarzenegger in Toronto.

preezilla | TikTok

Arnold Schwarzenegger was spotted biking around Toronto this week, and fans have had the sweetest reaction to his choice of transportation.

Schwarzenegger is in Toronto filming his new Netflix series Utap, but it seems the actor has been making time to enjoy the nice weather and travel through the city on two wheels.

A TikTok user posted a video of Schwarzenegger biking down University Avenue on May 15 to the Pink Panther music captioning the post, "Guess who we saw biking down University Ave🕵🏽👀? I'm tryna bulk like you, my boy 😳," complimenting the 74-year-old actor's physique.

@preezilla Guess who we saw biking down University Ave🕵🏽👀? I’m tryna bulk like you, my boy 😳 #toronto#arnie♬ Pink Panther Intro - Henry Mancini

A Twitter user commented on the Terminator's mode of travel, writing, "#BikeTO @Schwarzenegger is filming in #Toronto and using his bicycle to get around the city! Yay! Atay safe and enjoy our bike lanes, Arnold."

Another person reported seeing the actor biking in Toronto on May 17 and the following day even spotting Shawn Mendes commenting that Toronto must be a "hotspot" right now in a tweet posted on May 18.

It seems Schwarzenegger was biking earlier this week, with another Twitter user claiming to have spotted him biking in Toronto in a tweet posted on May 13.

"Ya'll i saw arnold schwarzenegger on a bike outside in Toronto LOL," reads the tweet.

Another fan shouted out Schwarzenegger on Twitter for riding his bike around Toronto and even offered to give him free bike lights.

"Hearing @Schwarzenegger is biking around Toronto!! I want to give him some free bike lights tomorrow from my firm to take home with him. Can y'all RT this for me?! Maybe he'll see!"

Along with biking, the actor has also been spotted dining in at the Akira Back in the Bisha Hotel, so you may want to keep your eyes open for the star next time you duck into a restaurant or walk through the streets.

