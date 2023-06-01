Arnold Schwarzenegger Raved About Toronto & Recalled Experiencing A Very Canadian Stereotype
The cast of Netflix's FUBAR dished on their fav things in the city. 👀
Arnold Schwarzenegger and the cast of FUBAR recently did a little "Q and Eh" where they dished on all things Canada.
The Netflix show, about a father and daughter discovering they both secretly work for the CIA, was filmed in Toronto, and both Schwarzenegger and the rest of the cast had nothing but kind words for the city and country.
When asked, "What do you like most about filming in Canada?" by Netflix In Your Neighbourhood, the iconic actor shared that he was impressed with how many diverse filming locations they were able to hit up in just the city and GTA.
"We literally travel around the world," Schwarzenegger said of the show. "And all of that we were able to shoot in Canada around Toronto."
As for Monica Barbaro, who plays Schwarzenegger's daughter, she had a specific spot she shouted out.
"I got to live in the Trinity Bellwoods area and just love the park there whenever I had the time to go out," she explained.
"For me, it was the nature," said Travis Van Winkle. "There's so much incredible nature around Toronto. Just being able to explore that on the weekends was great."
They also raved about everyone they met while in the country.
"The Canadian crew was outstanding," said Schwarzenegger. "From the stunt crew to makeup and hair, special effects, camera operators, the directors, everything was really first class, 100%."
"We've gained tremendous respect for the Canadians," the actor shared.
Of course, Toronto is well known for its incredible food scene, and it seems to have ruined things for Milan Carter.
"Every day, I ate jerk chicken from a different place, and it was delicious," said Carter. "I come back to L.A., I can't get jerk chicken the same way I get in Toronto."
Sorry about it!
Speaking of saying "sorry," Schwarzenegger recounted a memory of experiencing the famous Canadian stereotype of apologizing even when it's not your fault.
While cycling around the city, he apparently had a mishap with another person.
"We went down to the river, and the city was beautiful," Schwarzenegger said. "The people were so nice. Even when you screwed up and almost ran someone over, you know, they would apologize to you!"
"And I said, 'No no, you don't have to apologize, I am apologizing,'" he continued. "I mean, the Canadian people are just very, very sweet and very kind."
Last year, The Terminator actor was spotted cycling in the city while smoking a cigar with his pal Tom Arnold.
According to Netflix, FUBAR was filmed in Toronto, Mississauga, Scarborough and Oakville.
If you do watch the series, keep an eye out to see if you can spot Exhibition Place, Roy Thompson Gall, Royal Alexandra Theatre, Ontario Place, the TIFF Lightbox, the Scarborough Bluffs, the Enercare Centre, Black Creek Pioneer Village and Grace O'Malley's.
Believe it or not, those locations stood in for Greece, Belgium, Kazakhstan and Moldova!
FUBAR is now streaming on Netflix Canada.
