Jennifer Tilly Flew To Toronto To Film 'Chucky' Season 2 & Brought The Doll On The Plane
The photos are so creepy!
Jennifer Tilly flew into Toronto to film Chucky season two, but the blushing bride couldn't travel without her longtime beau Chucky himself.
Tilly posted a photo of herself and a Chucky doll at an airport on May 21, captioning the photo "Me an Chucky headed for Toronto."
Season two of the horror series Chucky is set to film in Toronto from April 20 to August 29, according to the city of Toronto. Fans of the iconic horror franchise may be able to spot Tilly shooting the series in her reprised role of Tiffany Valentine – also known as the Bride of Chucky.
Tilly posted a hilarious and semi terrifying TikTok video of Chucky wreaking havoc on their flight to the 6ix on May 24, showcasing the iconic duo's travels.
@jennifertilly L’il Chucky was super excited about his first plane trip. 👻 I’m afraid he wasn’t very well-behaved. He ran up and down the aisles, he was stalking the other passengers, and when the steward wouldn’t serve him another beer he tried to kill him! 🤷🏻♀️ I had to lock him in the overhead compartment for the remainder of the trip. 😏 #chucky#chucky2#chuckydoll#aircanada♬ Bad Boys (Theme From Cops) - Inner Circle
"L'il Chucky was super excited about his first plane trip. 👻 I'm afraid he wasn't very well-behaved. He ran up and down the aisles, he was stalking the other passengers, and when the steward wouldn't serve him another beer he tried to kill him! 🤷🏻♀️ I had to lock him in the overhead compartment for the remainder of the trip," Tilly captioned the video.
The video shows a slideshow of Chucky on Tilly's lap, running down the aisles with a knife, trying to open a can of beer with a knife and even stabbing what appears to be a steward.
In a prior TikTok video, Tilly announced her character's return to season two of the show, saying that she believes Chucky is a "love story" and that people want to know what will become of the "doomed duo."
@jennifertilly Hello Chucky Fans! 👋🏻😘❤️ #chucky2#chucky#chuckytvseries#chuckytv#chuckytvseriesseason2♬ original sound - JenniferTilly
Fans will have to wait and see how the show's second season will unravel, but in the meantime, they can binge on all the content Tilly is serving up on her social media pages.