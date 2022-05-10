A New Series Starring Zoe Lister-Jones Is Filming In Toronto & She's Been Spotted Downtown
Fans posted pictures with her this week!
Zoe Lister-Jones is reportedly in Toronto filming her new comedic TV seriescalledSlip, and you may be able to spot the star-studded cast downtown.
Slip follows Lister-Jones as Mae Cannon, a woman in a "restless marriage" who finds herself as she travels through parallel universes, according to IMDb. The series was created by Lister-Jones, who also happens to be directing the seven-episode series, according to Deadline.
Fans spotted Lister-Jones and her co-star, Whitmer Thomas, earlier this week and managed to snag pictures with the stars, according to a tweet posted on May 7.
Had a great night out with my daughter. We met Zoe Lister-Jones and Whitmer Thomas who are here filming a new tv series called SLIP. She was so so nice. Here’s a few photos. @WhatsFilming@TOFilming_EM@WhatsFilmingONpic.twitter.com/g5k6LqCGDw
— Tigress (@summerloverdee) May 7, 2022
The same Twitter user also tweeted out photos of what appears to be Lister-Jones and possibly Thomas filming a scene in the streets of Toronto.
Some shots of the film SLIP @WhatsFilming@WhatsFilmingON@TOFilming_EMpic.twitter.com/Zp0Jjz00rI
— Tigress (@summerloverdee) May 7, 2022
The stacked cast doesn't stop at Lister-Jones and Thomas, though. According to IMDb, Emily Hampshire from Schitt's Creek,Amar Chadha-Patel, and Tymika Tafari will also be joining the cast.
Toronto Filming reported the production, which happens to be produced by Dakota Johnson's company TeaTime Pictures according to Deadline, was set to film at the AGO and in the nearby area on May 9.
Filming Update!#Slip is back filming in downtown Toronto today at the AGO and nearly area. 🤕🎥🎬 pic.twitter.com/VS94Sv83kl
— Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) May 10, 2022
The star recently shared a photo of her and Thomas on Instagram, captioning the selfie "Making stuff!" on May 5.
According to IMDb and Deadline, the Roku Original series is set to release in 2022 in the US. In the meantime, Toronto fans will hopefully have the opportunity to spot the cast out and about.