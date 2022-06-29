'Flint Strong' Has Been Spotted Filming In Toronto & Star Judy Greer Is Part Of The Cast
You may spot Judy Greer or Brian Tyree Henry!
Flint Strong has been spotted filming in Toronto, and the upcoming sports biopic has an impressive star-studded cast with Judy Greer, Brian Tyree Henry and Ryan Destiny.
So, Torontonians may be able to spot one of the movie stars while it films in Toronto until July 22, 2022, according to ACTRA Toronto.
The upcoming film will tell the moving story of Claressa 'T-Rex' Shields, a boxer from Flint, Michigan, who was the first woman from the U.S. to win an Olympic gold medal in boxing, according to IMDb.
Shields will be played by Ryan Destiny, who also happens to be from Michigan.
Toronto Filming reposted a picture of production on set at the Fairmont Royal York on June 28 with the caption "#FlintStrong continues filming at the Royal York today."
Filming Update!#FlintStrong continues filming at the Royal York today 🥊🎥🎬 https://t.co/ysN74gLHJ1
— Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) June 28, 2022
More photos from the set leaked on Twitter, with a user posting a video of production taking place outside of the hotel on June 28.
Filming Update!#FlintStrong has moved outside to continue filming at the Royal York today 🥊🎥🎬 https://t.co/3i3zQ91oiu
— Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) June 28, 2022
Another Twitter user responded to a tweet from Toronto Filming of signs from the set with large letters reading "FLINT" in case anyone was doubting what exactly was filming at the hotel.
pic.twitter.com/ZBW8wKGre6
— David (@ZuMZiM) June 28, 2022
The upcoming film was set to star Ice Cube as Shields' boxing coach in 2020 when it started filming before COVID-19 forced production to close, but the role has been recast with Henry Boards, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
It seems Toronto was close to possibly hosting Ice Cube, but given the film moved in a different direction, Torontonians can look forward to possibly spotting the rest of the impressive cast instead.
