'The Man From Toronto' Was Filmed All Over The GTA & Here Are The Most Recognizable Spots
Did you catch all the Toronto locations?
Netflix's The Man From Toronto,starring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson, was filmed all over the GTA, and you may recognize some of the locations.
The action-comedy dropped on Netflix on June 24. While the film takes place briefly in Toronto, Torontonians will be able to enjoy an Easter egg hunt of Toronto locations disguised as Puerto Rico, Washington D.C., and more.
The film follows the wild adventures of an infamous hitman dubbed the "Man From Toronto" played by Harrelson, and a failing salesman, played by Hart, whose paths cross after a case of mistaken identity.
Here are 13 of the most recognizable Toronto filming locations in The Man From Toronto.
Claireville Conservation Area
Address: 8180 Regional Rd. 50, Brampton, ON
Where in the movie: You may recognize this green space from when Hart's character Teddy and The Man From Toronto's plane crashes in Puerto Rico after their first meeting.
Sunnyside Pavilion
Address: 1755 Lake Shore Blvd. W., Toronto, ON
Where in the movie: The Sunnyside Pavilion can be spotted in the background of the Puerto Ricco market, where The Man from Toronto gives Teddy a make-over in order to impersonate him.
Le Sélect Bistro
Jasmine Mathews and Kaley Cuoco in 'The Man From Toronto.'
Address: 432 Wellington St. W., Toronto, ON
Where in the movie: Le Sélect Bistro's interior and exterior are used in the film when the troublesome duo grabs dinner with Teddy's wife Lori, played by Jasmine Mathews and her friend Anne, played by Kaley Cuoco.
Brampton GO Station
Address: 27 Church St. W., Brampton, ON
Where in the movie: The Yorktown Train Station in The Man From Toronto is actually just the Brampton GO Station.
Ancaster Mill
Address: 548 Old Dundas Rd., Ancaster, ON
Where in the movie: This iconic Ontario wedding destination makes an appearance in the film as the spa Lori stays in, in exterior and interior shots.
Aga Khan Museum
Address: 77 Wynford Dr., North York, ON
Where in the movie: The Aga Khan Museum in North York acts as the exterior for the DC Arts Centre, where Teddy pretends to be The Man From Toronto on behalf of the FBI.
Jetport Hamilton
Address: 9300 Airport Rd. Unit 520, Mount Hope, ON
Where in the movie: The private airfield exterior in the film was actually shot right in Mount Hope, Ontario, at Jetport Hamilton.
Milton
Address: Town of Milton
Where in the movie: Milton was the exterior filming location for the small residential town Yorktown in the movie where Teddy and Lori live.
Kingsway Boxing Club
Address: 22-B, Jutland Rd., Etobicoke, ON
Where in the movie: This Etobicoke gym was actually Marty’s Gym in the film.
CBC Atrium
Address: 250 Front St. W., Toronto, ON
Where in the movie: This downtown Toronto centre poses as the interior for the San Juan Hotel where Teddy and The Man From Toronto fight the Man From Miami.
Fort York National Historic Site
Address: 250 Fort York Blvd., Toronto, ON
Where in the movie: If you've watched the film or just the trailer, you may recognize the inside of the Fort York National Historic Site when Hart's character Teddy accidentally slices a guy during a high-stakes interrogation.
Central Public School
Address: 24 Alexander St., Brampton, ON
Where in the movie: After the cabin is raided by the FBI, this Brampton school's interior is used as the school where Hart's character Teddy gets the rundown of his messy situation from the FBI.
Enercare Centre Atrium
Address: 100 Princes' Blvd. Unit 1, Toronto, ON
Where in the movie: The inside of the Enercare Centre Atrium was used as the DC Airport when Hart's and Harrelson's characters were returning back from Puerto Ricco.
The film also has some cheeky shots of the CN Tower and what looks to be the Gardiner Expressway.
