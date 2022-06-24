NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

the man from toronto

'The Man From Toronto' Was Filmed All Over The GTA & Here Are The Most Recognizable Spots

Did you catch all the Toronto locations?

Toronto Staff Writer
Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson in 'The Man From Toronto.' Right: Toronto skyline.

Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson in 'The Man From Toronto.' Right: Toronto skyline.

Sabrina Lantos | Netflix, Gary Blakeley | Dreamstime

Netflix's The Man From Toronto,starring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson, was filmed all over the GTA, and you may recognize some of the locations.

The action-comedy dropped on Netflix on June 24. While the film takes place briefly in Toronto, Torontonians will be able to enjoy an Easter egg hunt of Toronto locations disguised as Puerto Rico, Washington D.C., and more.

The film follows the wild adventures of an infamous hitman dubbed the "Man From Toronto" played by Harrelson, and a failing salesman, played by Hart, whose paths cross after a case of mistaken identity.

Here are 13 of the most recognizable Toronto filming locations in The Man From Toronto.

Claireville Conservation Area

Claireville Conservation Area.

Claireville Conservation Area.

Google Maps

Address: 8180 Regional Rd. 50, Brampton, ON

Where in the movie: You may recognize this green space from when Hart's character Teddy and The Man From Toronto's plane crashes in Puerto Rico after their first meeting.

Sunnyside Pavilion

Address: 1755 Lake Shore Blvd. W., Toronto, ON

Where in the movie: The Sunnyside Pavilion can be spotted in the background of the Puerto Ricco market, where The Man from Toronto gives Teddy a make-over in order to impersonate him.

Le Sélect Bistro

Jasmine Mathews and Kayley Cuoco in 'The Man From Toronto.'

Jasmine Mathews and Kaley Cuoco in 'The Man From Toronto.'

Sabrina Lantos | Netflix

Address: 432 Wellington St. W., Toronto, ON

Where in the movie: Le Sélect Bistro's interior and exterior are used in the film when the troublesome duo grabs dinner with Teddy's wife Lori, played by Jasmine Mathews and her friend Anne, played by Kaley Cuoco.

Brampton GO Station

Brampton GO Station.

Brampton GO Station.

Google Maps

Address: 27 Church St. W., Brampton, ON

Where in the movie: The Yorktown Train Station in The Man From Toronto is actually just the Brampton GO Station.

Ancaster Mill

Address: 548 Old Dundas Rd., Ancaster, ON

Where in the movie: This iconic Ontario wedding destination makes an appearance in the film as the spa Lori stays in, in exterior and interior shots.

Aga Khan Museum

Address: 77 Wynford Dr., North York, ON

Where in the movie: The Aga Khan Museum in North York acts as the exterior for the DC Arts Centre, where Teddy pretends to be The Man From Toronto on behalf of the FBI.

Jetport Hamilton

Address: 9300 Airport Rd. Unit 520, Mount Hope, ON

Where in the movie: The private airfield exterior in the film was actually shot right in Mount Hope, Ontario, at Jetport Hamilton.

Milton

Milton Ontario.

Milton Ontario.

Harold Stiver | Dreamstime

Address: Town of Milton

Where in the movie: Milton was the exterior filming location for the small residential town Yorktown in the movie where Teddy and Lori live.

Kingsway Boxing Club

Address: 22-B, Jutland Rd., Etobicoke, ON

Where in the movie: This Etobicoke gym was actually Marty’s Gym in the film.

CBC Atrium

CBC Atrium.

CBC Atrium.

Google Maps

Address: 250 Front St. W., Toronto, ON

Where in the movie: This downtown Toronto centre poses as the interior for the San Juan Hotel where Teddy and The Man From Toronto fight the Man From Miami.

Fort York National Historic Site 

Address: 250 Fort York Blvd., Toronto, ON

Where in the movie: If you've watched the film or just the trailer, you may recognize the inside of the Fort York National Historic Site when Hart's character Teddy accidentally slices a guy during a high-stakes interrogation.


Central Public School

Central Public School.

Central Public School.

Google Maps

Address: 24 Alexander St., Brampton, ON

Where in the movie: After the cabin is raided by the FBI, this Brampton school's interior is used as the school where Hart's character Teddy gets the rundown of his messy situation from the FBI.

Enercare Centre Atrium

Address: 100 Princes' Blvd. Unit 1, Toronto, ON

Where in the movie: The inside of the Enercare Centre Atrium was used as the DC Airport when Hart's and Harrelson's characters were returning back from Puerto Ricco.

The film also has some cheeky shots of the CN Tower and what looks to be the Gardiner Expressway.

This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...