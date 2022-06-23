NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Kevin Hart & Woody Harrelson Apologize For Saying Toronto Wrong In 'The Man From Toronto'

"You gotta remember, I'm not from Toronto."

Toronto Staff Writer
Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson in 'The Man From Toronto' trailer.

Netflix | YouTube

The Man From Toronto stars Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson have officially apologized for mispronouncing Toronto in their upcoming Netflix film.

The pair were caught with their linguistic pants down saying "toe-ron-toe" as opposed to the local pronunciation "tuh-ronno," in the film's trailer for the action-packed comedy.

In an interview with the Ottawa Sun, Hart assured fans that he meant no disrespect by the pronunciation slip up.

"Well, you gotta remember, we're not, I'm not from Toronto. The man from Toronto, of course, if you have an understanding of it, that's how you say it," explained Hart.

"He's a world-renowned hitman, and the legend of his killing has grown over the years and throughout his career. So, you got to think, everybody was saying it — the man from Miami, the man from Wichita, or Oklahoma" Hart said.

"Everybody else was saying Toe-RON-toe because they're from all over the place," he laughed.

Harrelson chimed in and offered a blanket apology to all Torontonians saying, "well, either way, any time that it's mispronounced to Torontonians, we apologize," and Hart responded, saying, "there you go."

The new film features Harrelson as a deadly hitman dubbed "the man from Toronto" and Hart as a "screw-up sales consultant" who are thrown together for a wild adventure in a case of mistaken identity – forcing Hart's character to pretend to be Harrelson's.

The star-studded cast also includes Kayley Cuoco, who Harrelson previously spoke quite highly about.

If you're interested in seeing how the story plays out or just want to hear Hart and Harrelson say "Toronto" wrong, you can watch the film on Netflix on June 24.

