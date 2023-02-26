Woody Harrelson 'SNL' Monologue Is Getting Called Out As Anti-Vaxx & People Are Heated (VIDEO)

woody harrelson

Woody Harrelson made a big splash with his Saturday Night Live(SNL) opening monologue and dragged big pharma in a controversial joke.

The 61-year-old actor compared COVID-19 responses to the drug cartel, and not everyone was thrilled that he was seemingly ragging on emergency measures and vaccines.

In his monologue, Harrelson joked that he read a movie script back in 2019 in Central Park after smoking some weed that was too "crazy" to even consider.

"The biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes, and people can only come out if they take the cartel's drugs and keep taking them over and over," said Harrelson.

"I threw the script away! I mean, who's going to believe that crazy idea? Being forced to do drugs? I do that voluntarily!" he continued.

While the comedy bit landed with some people who took to Twitter praising him for telling the "truth," others were offended and claimed Harrelson was spreading anti-vaxx conspiracies.

"I just read Woody Harrelson's monologue. I guess I'm not a good sport, anymore because I don't find anti-vaxx jokes funny while we lost a good chunk of America due to stupid people spreading it to others," reads a tweet.

"Re Woody Harrelson and #SNL, whenever anyone spews anti-vaxx stupidity, I always think of the countless videos of traumatized/crying doctors, nurses and hospital workers who were climbing over bodies in Covid's early days. So yeah, f*ck Woody Harrelson," tweeted another viewer.

Elon Musk weighed in on the controversy and retweeted a clip on the SNL monologue and commented, "So based. Nice work @nbcsnl!"

If you're not up to date on internet slang, "based" is a term used to describe someone being courageous, not caring what others think and being unbiased, according to Urban Dictionary.

So, it's safe to say that Musk was on board with Harrelson's joke.

