'SNL' Absolutely Roasted Adam Levine During A Game Of 'Send Something Normal' (VIDEO)
"Your body is makin' my penis smile."
Saturday Night Live kicked off their new season with a bang and it seems they were inspired by a recent string of celebrity scandals for their sketch of "Send Something Normal."
Guest host Miles Teller played Halen Hardy who helped contestants navigate the "very simple" game.
"We have four male celebrity contestants, and all they have to do is reply to a woman’s DM on Instagram in a way that is normal,” Halen explained. “And fellows, if you send a normal DM, you win $100 million.”
The players consisted of Adam Levine, who was played by Mikey Day, Armie Hammer, played by James Austin Johnson, Neil DeGrasse Tyson, played by veteran SNL cast member Kenan Thompson and Bowen Yang, who played himself.
\u201cit\u2019s time for everyone\u2019s favorite game show: \nsend something normal \n#SNLPremiere\u201d— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@Saturday Night Live - SNL) 1664684612
While DeGrasse Tyson hasn't been in any scandals lately, he did note that "in our infinite alternative realities, anything's possible."
As for Yang, he apparently racked up $1.4 billion on last week's show and attributed "being gay" as part of his ability to respond normally to a woman's DMs.
When Levine was shown a DM that said, "Hey, Adam, huge fan. Love your music," he asked to see the woman's most liked vacation picture.
"Gonna kick things off with a 'Hoooly Moly,'" he said in response to the DM and the photo.
He then followed that up with a "Hooooly mooly," and "holy crap" which imitated the leaked screenshots Levine had sent to a woman who was not his wife.
"Your body is makin' my penis smile," he charmingly finished the message.
Unfortunately, his response caused him to lose his turn, which put Hammer next up in the hot seat.
"Hey, Armie, hope you’re doing okay," said the DM the game show contestant showed him.
"I want to break open your bones and suck out the marrow," Hammer said in response, which also caused him to strike out.
Unfortunately, Degrasse Tyson and Yang also didn't fare well in the game, but fingers crossed that next time, everyone can figure out the normal way to respond to a DM from a woman!
