Billie Eilish Hosted 'SNL' & Revealed The Brutal Way Her Mom Told Her Not To Be An Actor

"It was my dream to be in a movie."

@nbcsnl | Twitter

The latest celeb to host Saturday Night Live was none other than Billie Eilish, and she also took on the role as the show's musical guest for Saturday, December 11.

The 19-year-old started her monologue by revealing that although she was happy to be back on the show as a singer, she never thought she'd be the actual host of the show given that she's not the most confident actor.

"In fact, I used to say that I hated acting, but the truth is, when I was little, I loved it," she shared, adding that her parents and her brother Finneas were all actors.

"It was my dream to be in a movie and I remember when that dream died," Eilish said. "I was nine."

Her mom Maggie Baird wrote a film inspired by her own life. The singer got the giggles as she explained how her mom totally insulted her.

"She cast my brother Finneas as her son. She played the mom," she said. "And in the movie, she had no daughter. So yeah, I got the hint."

She went on to say that her mom is her best friend and was, in fact, in attendance at the filming of SNL. Baird joined her briefly on stage while wearing a sweatshirt that said "Finneas' mom."

"I love you, honey," her mom said before Billie scooted her off the stage.

Given how well Eilish's skits on the show turned out, she shouldn't be too worried about her acting abilities!

In a sketch with Kate McKinnon, Eilish perfectly played the sweet neighbour looking out for an elderly person who appeared to be alone for the holidays.

Things took a turn when the neighbour turned out to be seriously problematic, and Eilish's face of horror was totally on point.

See, mom? Billie knows what she's doing!

