Paul Rudd Hosted 'SNL' For The Fifth Time & Was 'Extremely Disappointed' (VIDEO)
"COVID came early this year."
The last episode of Saturday Night Live before the holidays recently aired, and host Paul Rudd was not happy with how things went down.
On Saturday, December 18, the Hollywood actor was set to host the show for the fifth time, but "due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution," the show had no live audience and was only open to a limited cast and crew, according to a tweet from SNL.
To welcome Rudd to the "five-timers club," previous hosts Tom Hanks and Tina Fey came out to introduce the other A-lister.
Tom Hanks and Tina Fey welcome Paul Rudd to the Five-Timers Club!pic.twitter.com/tidzhofdtx— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@Saturday Night Live - SNL) 1639889672
“COVID came early this year,” Hanks said about the situation. "We sent home our cast and most of our crew. But I came here from California, and if you think I was going to fly 3,000 miles and not be on TV, well you've got another thing coming."
"This is not the smallest audience I have ever performed for, because I have done improv in a Macy's," Fey joked.
Both had on snazzy robes with a gold "5" embroidered on the chest.
"As you know, I started the five-timers club," Hanks said.
"Oh, like you started COVID," Fey jokingly replied about Hanks' diagnosis in March of 2020.
As Rudd came on stage with limited fanfare and applause due to the lack of an audience, he got candid with the two actors.
"I'm extremely disappointed," Rudd said.
Hanks told him not to be too sad about the situation, given that People magazine just named him "the most sexist man of the year."
"I think it was 'sexiest,'" Paul said.
But all was not lost, as Rudd did indeed get his robe welcoming him into the exclusive club of five-time hosts of the show, with a bit of a caveat.
"Congratulations on hosting the show four and a half times," said longtime cast member Kenan Thompson as Rudd slipped on the item.
At least he got a little present!