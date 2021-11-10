Paul Rudd Is People's 2021 Sexiest Man Alive & He Says He's 'Going To Lean Into It Hard'
"I'm getting business cards made."
Hey, look at Paul Rudd. Look at him! Who would've thought he'd be the sexiest guy on the planet? Not me!
People Magazine has named Paul Rudd as the Sexiest Man Alive for 2021, and the ageless actor says he's absolutely going to let it change him.
"I'm getting business cards made," he told People. "I'm going to lean into it hard. I'm going to own this."
The star of Clueless, Ant-Man and that one amazing reaction meme says he fully expects his friends to make fun of him for this latest honour.
My thoughts on Paul Rudd being named People\u2019s Sexiest Man Alive:pic.twitter.com/YrNItJQdAc— Romina J (@Romina J) 1636521226
People unveiled Rudd as the winner on Thursday night with a segment on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.
The segment shows Colbert running Rudd through a series of ridiculous sexiness tests and photo shoots to prove that he's worthy of the title, before crowning him in beauty-pageant style.
The sexy test is not complete until @StephenAtHome does a physical evaluation. Paul Rudd's final exams are underway for @people's #SexiestManAlive!pic.twitter.com/JqqOdTKiIK— The Late Show (@The Late Show) 1636521100
Rudd jokingly told People that he's excited to go to some "sexy dinners" with past winners such as George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Michael B. Jordan. He's also looking forward to spending more time on yachts and getting better at "brooding."
"I like to ponder," he joked. "I think this is going to help me become more inward and mysterious."
The biggest mystery surrounding Rudd, 52, is how he's managed to look the same for almost three decades. He seems to have barely aged from his early role inClueless (1995) to his most recent run as the Avenger Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Paul Rudd in 1991, 2001, 2011, 2021.pic.twitter.com/nWinLfA9jK— Eric Alper \ud83c\udfa7 (@Eric Alper \ud83c\udfa7) 1636545029
Rudd acknowledged that many people might not agree with People's choice, and that's why he's embracing it with tongue-in-cheek bravado.
"I think of myself as a husband and a father, like I'm that," he told the magazine. "I just hang out with my family when I'm not working."
He added that his wife was "stupefied" to learn that he was getting the title this year.
"She was very sweet about it," he said. "After some giggling and shock she said: 'Oh, they got it right.'"