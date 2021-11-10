Trending Tags

Ryan Reynolds & Seth Rogen Had Perfect Reactions To Paul Rudd Being 'The Sexiest Man Alive'

"No arguments here."

@vancityreynolds | Instagram, @sethrogen | Instagram

Paul Rudd was recently named the "Sexiest Man Alive" by People Magazine and two famous Canadians had the best reactions to the news.

On Wednesday, November 10, Vancouver-natives Ryan Reynolds and Seth Rogen took to social media to congratulate the American celeb, and in Reynolds' case, gently troll him.

"That's my right arm he's lying on," said the Deadpool actor on his Insta story about the muscled arm on the cover of the magazine.

Rogen's reaction to whom People called a "marvel of a man" and "#crushforlife" was succinct and highly relatable.

"No arguments here," he tweeted about the accolade, and honestly, same.

