Seth Rogen Looked So Different Last Night As He Roasted The Emmys' COVID-19 Measures

"Let me start by saying there is way too many of us in this little room! What are we doing?!"

@sethrogen | Instagram, Television Academy | YouTube

Canada's own Seth Rogen didn't hold back during his Emmy Awards appearance on Sunday night, joking about the lack of COVID-19 health measures in place at the ceremony.

The comedic writer and actor took to the stage to present the Emmy award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, but kicked off his skit by drawing attention to the number of attendees present.

"Let me start by saying there are way too many of us in this little room!", Rogen began. "What are we doing?"

Supporting Actress in a Comedy: 73rd Emmys www.youtube.com

"They said this was outdoors," he continued, laughing with the audience. "It's not. They lied to us. We're in a hermetically sealed tent right now."

After stating, "I would not have come to this!" the comedian went on to ask, "Why is there a roof? It is more important that we have three chandeliers than that we make sure we don't kill Eugene Levy tonight — that is what has been decided."

The 39-year-old star looked pretty different on Sunday, rocking an orange suit with a pale purple shirt and bowtie. His long hair and beard have both been cut short, too.

Although Rogen appeared to be joking for the most part about the lack of COVID-19 precautions, social media users took to Twitter to complain that many celebrities were not wearing masks and appeared to be pretty close to one another.

"Hollywood sent a clear message tonight: COVID is for the poor," wrote one Twitter user. Another added, "This is giving so much Covid-19 super spreader anxiety."

A third person tweeted, "California has an indoor mask requirement but the emmys seem to be excused from it. I guess Covid and social distancing doesn't apply to Hollywood?"

Later in the show, Emmys host Cedric the Entertainer and DJ Reggie Watts took a moment to address Rogen's comments.

"We're absolutely following all the health and safety guidelines that some really smart people asked us to do to keep us safe from COVID," Watts said, per USA Today. Cedric the Entertainer added, "It actually feels amazing in here unlike what Seth was talking about. It feels good. We're all vaxxed."

Emmy organizers say tables were set at least six feet apart and the audience was smaller than originally intended.

