The ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Cast Gave Out An Emmy Award Last Night & Things Got So Awkward (VIDEO)
"There's nothing on the prompter!" 🤣
There was a mini Schitt's Creek reunion during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night, and it didn't take long for things to get little bit awkward (and hilarious)!
After the comedy show swept the Emmys back in 2020, the cast reunited this year to present the awards for Best Writing in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series — only to discover that the teleprompter for their introduction was totally blank.
Dan Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Annie Murphy and Eugene Levy all took to the stage to a giant round of applause. A moment later, Dan Levy says, "Thank you so much, but there's nothing on the prompter."
Writing for a Comedy Series: 73rd Emmys www.youtube.com
"Is there like a tech guy or something?" Murphy asks. O'Hara chimes in to say, "Maybe we should just open the envelope?"
The on-screen Rose family stand around for a while, discussing whether or not this is part of a plan to purposely "embarrass us" on national television.
After a minute or so of total awkwardness, a sheepish Eugene Levy admits to asking the writer's room to "lift the dialogue."
"You casually told a room of comedy writers to 'lift' your dialogue?" real-life son Dan asks his dad, appearing to be pretty horrified.
not surprised the Schitt's Creek cast has the best bit at the #Emmys— Chris Harnick (@Chris Harnick) 1632100740.0
Fans of the show took to social media to share their takes on the skit, with one Twitter user writing, "A Schitt's Creek family reunion should happen every single week." Another added, "Not surprised the Schitt's Creek cast has the best bit at the #Emmys."
A third simply wrote, "The cast of Schitt's Creek reminding us why they all won #Emmys last year."
In 2020, Schitt's Creek took home a record-breaking number of Emmy awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series. The youngest Levy was a big winner, too, picking up an Emmy for writing, directing and acting in the Canadian sitcom.
We love you, Rose family!
