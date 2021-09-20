Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
EN - News
dan levy

The ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Cast Gave Out An Emmy Award Last Night & Things Got So Awkward (VIDEO)

"There's nothing on the prompter!" 🤣

The ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Cast Gave Out An Emmy Award Last Night & Things Got Awkward (VIDEO)
Television Academy | YouTube

There was a mini Schitt's Creek reunion during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night, and it didn't take long for things to get little bit awkward (and hilarious)!

After the comedy show swept the Emmys back in 2020, the cast reunited this year to present the awards for Best Writing in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series — only to discover that the teleprompter for their introduction was totally blank.

Dan Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Annie Murphy and Eugene Levy all took to the stage to a giant round of applause. A moment later, Dan Levy says, "Thank you so much, but there's nothing on the prompter."

Writing for a Comedy Series: 73rd Emmys www.youtube.com

"Is there like a tech guy or something?" Murphy asks. O'Hara chimes in to say, "Maybe we should just open the envelope?"

The on-screen Rose family stand around for a while, discussing whether or not this is part of a plan to purposely "embarrass us" on national television.

After a minute or so of total awkwardness, a sheepish Eugene Levy admits to asking the writer's room to "lift the dialogue."

"You casually told a room of comedy writers to 'lift' your dialogue?" real-life son Dan asks his dad, appearing to be pretty horrified.

Fans of the show took to social media to share their takes on the skit, with one Twitter user writing, "A Schitt's Creek family reunion should happen every single week." Another added, "Not surprised the Schitt's Creek cast has the best bit at the #Emmys."

A third simply wrote, "The cast of Schitt's Creek reminding us why they all won #Emmys last year."

In 2020, Schitt's Creek took home a record-breaking number of Emmy awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series. The youngest Levy was a big winner, too, picking up an Emmy for writing, directing and acting in the Canadian sitcom.

We love you, Rose family!

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

Seth Rogen Looked So Different Last Night As He Roasted The Emmys' COVID-19 Measures

"Let me start by saying there is way too many of us in this little room! What are we doing?!"

@sethrogen | Instagram, Television Academy | YouTube

Canada's own Seth Rogen didn't hold back during his Emmy Awards appearance on Sunday night, joking about the lack of COVID-19 health measures in place at the ceremony.

The comedic writer and actor took to the stage to present the Emmy award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, but kicked off his skit by drawing attention to the number of attendees present.

Keep Reading Show less

Dan Levy Calls On Ford Government To Stop Anti-Vaxxers From ‘Sabotaging’ Toronto Restos (VIDEO)

"Something needs to be done, Toronto," he wrote.

CarymaRules | Twitter, @instadanjlevy | Instagram

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

Toronto's Dan Levy just spoke up against anti-vaxxers protesting at restaurants in Toronto.

Keep Reading Show less

Dan Levy & Paul Rudd Were Pictured Dining Together & Everyone Noticed The Same Thing

Talk about an iconic duo! 🤩🤯

Asma_KhanLDN | Twitter

Name a more iconic duo! Paul Rudd and Dan Levy were photographed having dinner together in London this weekend and, naturally, people on the internet are freaking out.

Aside from being super excited by the fact these two superstars were dining together in the first place, fans of both actors took to social media to say exactly the same thing — how old is Paul Rudd?!

Keep Reading Show less

Dan Levy Has A Message For 'Rude Customers' Who Are Making Service Staff's Lives Hell

"You have no idea how hurtful bad behavior can be." 😢

@instadanjlevy | Instagram , @instadanjlevy | Instagram

Schitt's Creek icon Dan Levy has shared a pointed message with "rude customers" who have been making service staff's lives harder since reopening.

On July 24, Levy responded to an article from The San Francisco Chronicle that said some customers in restaurants and other similar industries have been "a little difficult" since reopening after pandemic-related closures.

Keep Reading Show less