Seth Rogen Wants To Trade One Of His Vases For A Canucks Diwali Jersey & It's All So Random
The jersey is designed by a local South Asian artist.
Seth Rogen is never shy about getting involved with his hometown of Vancouver, and just showed just how much he loves his local team.
Rob Williams tweeted a photo of a new Canucks jersey the team will be repping at warm-up, designed with a local artist, Jag Nagra.
Apparently, it piqued Seth's interest enough that he offered up a trade.
Will trade a vase for one of these! (Size large? Can only be bought in person in Vancouver)https://twitter.com/robthehockeyguy/status/1455994102672023554\u00a0\u2026— Seth Rogen (@Seth Rogen) 1636073992
Assuming Rogen was talking about one of his handmade pieces, the vase is actually pretty expensive. One of his vases sold for $12,000 at an auction at Vancouver Art Gallery.
The team took him up on his offer too.
We love a good vase! \n\nA twitter deal too good to pass up, let's chat.https://twitter.com/Sethrogen/status/1456426002704338948\u00a0\u2026— Vancouver #Canucks (@Vancouver #Canucks) 1636080691
As for the local artist, she's pretty excited.
I\u2019ve just gotta say that I always knew @Sethrogen was a good guy, but damn. Life is really wild.— Jag Nagra (@Jag Nagra) 1636124675
Watch this space!