Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Vancouver
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

Seth Rogen Wants To Trade One Of His Vases For A Canucks Diwali Jersey & It's All So Random

The jersey is designed by a local South Asian artist.

Seth Rogen Wants To Trade One Of His Vases For A Canucks Diwali Jersey & It's All So Random
Canucks | Twitter, @sethrogen| Instagram

Seth Rogen is never shy about getting involved with his hometown of Vancouver, and just showed just how much he loves his local team.

Rob Williams tweeted a photo of a new Canucks jersey the team will be repping at warm-up, designed with a local artist, Jag Nagra.

Apparently, it piqued Seth's interest enough that he offered up a trade.

Assuming Rogen was talking about one of his handmade pieces, the vase is actually pretty expensive. One of his vases sold for $12,000 at an auction at Vancouver Art Gallery.

The team took him up on his offer too.

As for the local artist, she's pretty excited.

Watch this space!

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Vancouver's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Seth Rogen Goes To These Places When He Visits Home & People In Vancouver Will Know Them

Our friendly neighbourhood celebrity.

Netflix, @sethrogen | Instagram

Seth Rogen is one of those celebrities who doesn't shy away from where he came from. He's Vancouver proud!

If you've read his book, Yearbook, or watched the first episode of Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner, it's obvious he stays connected to his Canadian roots.

Keep Reading Show less

The Maple Leafs Game Had Stands Jam-Packed Last Night & It's 2019 All Over Again (PHOTOS)

It's the first game since capacity limits increased.

MapleLeafs | Twitter

The Toronto Maple Leafs were cheered on by thousands of fans at Scotiabank Arena last night for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The near-capacity crowds created an exciting atmosphere at Toronto's season opener on Wednesday, ending the long restrictions on attendance.

Keep Reading Show less

Maple Leaf Player Jack Campbell Threw A Birthday Party For His Cat & It's A Whole Vibe

He really knows how to treat his fur babies.

@1jackcampbelll | Instagram, @1jackcampbell | Instagram

Maple Leaf player Jack Campbell apparently has no chill when it comes to his cats, especially when it's one of their birthdays.

The NHL goalie shared a series of photos of himself and his partner, Ashley Sonney, celebrating their feline's birthday which included a cake and balloons.

Keep Reading Show less

Seth Rogen Looked So Different Last Night As He Roasted The Emmys' COVID-19 Measures

"Let me start by saying there is way too many of us in this little room! What are we doing?!"

@sethrogen | Instagram, Television Academy | YouTube

Canada's own Seth Rogen didn't hold back during his Emmy Awards appearance on Sunday night, joking about the lack of COVID-19 health measures in place at the ceremony.

The comedic writer and actor took to the stage to present the Emmy award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, but kicked off his skit by drawing attention to the number of attendees present.

Keep Reading Show less