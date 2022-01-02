A Canucks Employee Asked The Internet To Find The Person Who Saved His Life & It's So Sweet
She told him to get a mole on his neck checked out.
An employee for the Vancouver Canucks reached out to the internet for help finding a woman who may have saved his life, and the internet delivered.
On Saturday, January 1, the official Twitter account for the hockey team released a letter from Brian "Red" Hamilton, the assistant equipment manager for the team.
"I am trying to find a very special person and I need the hockey community's help," Hamilton wrote. "To this woman I am trying to find, you changed my life, and now I want to find you to say THANK YOU SO VERY MUCH!"
#HockeyTwitter, we need your help!\n\nPlease RT to spread the word and help us connect Red with the woman he considers his hero.pic.twitter.com/HlZybgOnjf— Vancouver #Canucks (@Vancouver #Canucks) 1641059468
The letter goes on to say that a woman at a game held up her cellphone to Hamilton with a message that he should get a mole on his neck checked out, which he says resulted in a "life-changing difference" for himself his family.
"Your instincts were right and that mole on the back of my neck was a malignant melanoma and thanks to your persistence and the quick work of our doctors, it is now gone," he shared.
He then asked the internet to do its thing so that he could thank the "real life hero," and very shortly after, the two were reunited.
"The internet community helped us find Brian's hero, Nadia, and tonight they met in person where he got to express his sincerest thank you to her for saving his life," the Canucks account tweeted.
The internet community helped us find Brian's hero, Nadia, and tonight they met in person where he got to express his sincerest thank you to her for saving his life. \n\nA story of human compassion at its finest.pic.twitter.com/66ogo5hB1a— Vancouver #Canucks (@Vancouver #Canucks) 1641090998
The two shared a heartfelt hug, and Hamilton recalled how the situation played out for him after Nadia showed him the message on her cellphone, saying that he was shocked when he saw it but didn't really process what she had written to him until the next day.
He recalled telling his spouse, "I owe it to this person to get checked. [...] I don't know her, I don't know what she knows, I don't know anything about her. I need to get this checked."
Nadia said that she's going to be starting medical school shortly, which is fitting.
"What an amazing way to start my journey to med school. It's pretty priceless," she said. "I'm so happy for you that you got it checked out."