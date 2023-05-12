Seth Rogen Revealed 5 Classic Vancouver Stereotypes That He Relates To So Hard (VIDEO)

seth rogen

Seth Rogen isn't shy about his love for his Canadian hometown, Vancouver.

He took some time to shout out some all-too-true stereotypes about the city that he (and probably most Vancouverites) identifies with. After all, what is Vancouver without weed, seafood, and Birkenstocks?

Rogen gave Vancouver the special shout-out while speaking with ET Canada, at the premiere of his upcoming series, Platonic.

When asked what the most Canadian thing about him was, Rogen didn't go for the obvious "love for Timmies" or cite an affinity for denim-on-denim. Instead, he got real about how he's a Vancouverite through and through.

"I think I'm very much a product of Vancouver, British Columbia — where I'm from," he told ET Canada.

Seth Rogen Reveals The Most Canadian Thing About Himwww.youtube.com

Honestly, his list of reasons why will make you proud to be a West Coast Canadian.

"I am polite. I smoke a lot of weed. I eat a lot of seafood. You know, I wear a lot of Birkenstocks and polar fleeces. I think I truly embody the Pacific Northwest spirit," he said, along with his iconic Seth Rogen laugh we all know and love.

In the new series Rogen is promoting, Platonic, he plays a middle-aged guy who reconnects with his old best friend, who is played by Rose Byrne. As the pair bonds, it leads to a series of hilarious-looking events.

The series is coming to Apple TV+ on May 24, so all the Seth Rogen fans out there should set their reminders!

