Seth Rogen Shouted Out These 6 Vancouver Restaurants & Foodies Will Love Them
He let Chrissy Teigen know where to go!
Seth Rogen is from Vancouver, B.C., so it's no surprise that he has some great restaurant recommendations and he isn't afraid to share them with the world.
Rogen has shouted out a bunch of tasty Vancouver restaurants on his social media and even on a Netflix show called Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner.
\u201c.@SethRogen. @DavidChang. Eating their way through Vancouver\u2014Watch the first 5 minutes of Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner right now \ud83c\udf73 \ud83e\udd6a \ud83e\udd69\u201d— Netflix Food (@Netflix Food) 1571670000
So, to all the foodies out there, if you want to dine like Rogen, note down some of these yummy restaurants.
Phnom Penh Restaurant
Price: 💸💸
Address: 244 E Georgia St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Rogen decided to dish out some recommendations to Chrissy Teigen, over Twitter.
"Phnom Penh Cambodian wings," Rogen said in the tweet.
The Vietnamese-Cambodian restaurant must serve up some mighty wings to get this kind of celebrity shout-out.
Go Fish
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1505 W 1st Ave., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Go Fish is known for its Fish & Chips — but in the tweet to Teigen, Rogen recommends ordering the fish tacos here. The restaurant is located right alongside the ocean you can really get that extra fresh seafood feeling.
Maenam
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 1938 W 4th Ave., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Rogen also suggested Maenam to Teigen, for their amazing Thai food. The restaurant is on the pricer side, but worth it for some celebrity-approved dishes.
They also serve up some amazing cocktails!
Lee's Donuts
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1689 Johnston St., Vancouver, BC
About: Rogen shared one of his favourite donut shops, Lee's donuts, on his episode of Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner.
"Seth crowns our raspberry jelly donut as the perfect food," said the donut shop on their website.
HK BBQ Master
Price: 💸
Address: 4651 No. 3 Rd., Richmond, BC
Why You Need To Go: On the show, Rogen also shouted out this hidden gem BBQ spot in Richmond, B.C.
This restaurant serves up affordable Chinese BBQ all within a casual environment. They serve up some absolutely delicious-looking roasted pork dishes with crispy skin.
Sun Sui Wah
Price: 💸💸
Address: 3888 Main St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This seafood restaurant in the Mount Pleasant area of Vancouver serves up some drool-worthy dishes. Rogen stopped into this restaurant during the episode,to try out some of their dim sum menu items.