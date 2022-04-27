NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

best restaurants in vancouver

The 5 Best Restaurants In Vancouver, According To A Top Canadian YouTuber

There's something for everyone. 🤤

Vancouver Staff Writer
​Emma Leger eating pasta. Right: Emma Leger holding an espresso martini.

@emmaleger | Instagram

If you're on the hunt for the best restaurants in Vancouver, B.C. — Emma Rose Leger is the go-to girl.

She is a popular YouTuber and content creator from the city and knows exactly where to hit up in her hometown for drool-worthy eats.

Leger has found incredible success in her career, gaining over 617,000 followers on Instagram and 125,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel.

She travels all around the world for work, but nothing quite compares to her home in Vancouver.

When she is home in between trips you can find her hitting up her favourite spots that she can't get anywhere else.

In an interview with Narcity, Leger gave her top five favourite restaurants in Vancouver, and they look super tasty.

Pepino's Spaghetti House

Price: 💸💸

Address: 631 Commercial Dr., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This restaurant serves up one of Leger's most-loved cuisines — Italian. They are known for having great pasta, deep-dish pizza and giant meatballs.

Website

Minami

Price: 💸💸💸

Address: 1118 Mainland St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Leger is also a big fan of sushi and this spot made it top of the list. Minami is known for serving delicious fresh sushi that will pretty much satisfy any cravings out there.

Website

Giardino Restaurant

Price: 💸💸💸💸

Address: 1328 Hornby St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Another Italian favourite, Giardino's, will give you all the fancy Italian cuisine vibes. This is definitely worth checking out for a special occasion or your next date night out.

Website

Nightingale

Price: 💸💸💸

Address: 1017 W Hastings St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This restaurant is great for Modern-Canadian cuisine and is run by the famous Chef David Hawksworth. They have a huge selection of dishes that are great for anyone including vegetarian and vegan options.

Plus, the whole restaurant is super photo-worthy.

Website

The Greek By Anatoli

Price: 💸💸

Address: 1043 Mainland St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for some delicious Greek food — you need to go here. This spot will have you feeling like you are dining in Greece.

Website

