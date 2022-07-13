NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

best restaurants in vancouver

7 Of The Best Restaurants In Vancouver For Vietnamese Food, According To A Top Food Blogger

Warning: may cause instant cravings!

Vancouver Staff Writer
If you've been craving Vietnamese food lately, today is your lucky day because this list has some super tasty-looking spots for it.

One of Vancouver's top food bloggers, Irene Phan, has broken down all her favourite restaurants in Vancouver for Vietnamese cuisine to Narcity — and they look super drool-worthy.

Phan runs her foodie Instagram account, @phancouver and stays up to date on all of the tasty spots in the city.

She has a passion for trying out new restaurants, tasting different cuisines and testing new recipes to share with her following.

Phan is proud to share authentic Vietnamese meals made by her mom through her account, she told Narcity. You can catch some Vietnamese homemade meals under the hashtag she created for it, #madebymai.

She has tested out so many delicious-looking Vietnamese restaurants in the city and is now sharing her favourite ones, including what she likes to order from them.

So, if you've been looking for a new restaurant to try out, check out some of these great recommendations from this Vancouver food blogger.


Linh Café

Price: 💸 💸

Address: 1428 Granville St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: The beef noodle soup with braised beef flank and rice noodles is Phan's go-to order. She also recommends adding bone marrow. They also have mini-sizes if you want to try out a small portion first.

It must be good because it's currently her favourite bowl of pho aside from her mom's, she told Narcity.

She also recommends trying the spicy baguette sticks.

Website

Mr. Red Café

Price: 💸 💸

Address: 2680 W Broadway., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: The pan-fried fish fillets with turmeric, dill, green onions, crushed peanuts and spicy shrimp paste sauce is Phan's favourite dish to order from this restaurant.

"The shrimp paste is an acquired taste but I grew up eating it, and love it," said Phan.

She also recommends trying the deep-fried young rice cake with ground shrimps and pork.

Website

Bánh mì Saigon

Price: 💸

Address: 5397 Victoria Dr., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: When Phan visits this spot, she has to go with the classic cold cuts special Đặc Biệt sandwich. She also recommends the meat pie Pâté Chaud and the iced sugarcane drink Nước Mía.

Website

Cafe Xu Hue

Price: 💸

Address: 2226 Kingsway., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Phan's go-to order at this restaurant is the Bún Bò Huế which is spicy Vietnamese vermicelli with sliced pork and beef in soup.

It's for all the spice lovers out there, Phan told Narcity.

Website

Bun Cha Ca Hoang Yen

Price: 💸

Address: 5155 Victoria Dr., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Phan likes to order the Bún Riêu which is a crab soup with vermicelli or the Bún Chả Cá Đặc Biệt which is fish cake and vermicelli in a soup broth.

"Noodle soups are absolutely fantastic, amazing broth and depth in flavour," said Phan.

Website

Song Huong

Price: 💸

Address: 1613 Nanaimo St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: The grilled beef dish is Phan's favourite from Song Huong. She also recommends the beef prepared in seven different ways, and the slices of rare beef in a vinegar hot pot.

"Both of these dishes are really fun to share in a big table of friends and family," said Phan.

Website

Phnom Penh

Price: 💸 💸

Address: 244 E Georgia St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Phan's favourite order from this restaurant is the marinated Thit Bo. The dish comes with very thinly sliced beef, fried garlic, cilantro and a delicious sauce.

She also likes the Hot & Sour Soup with fish and the Vietnamese steamed rice rolls.

Website

