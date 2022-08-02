7 Of The Best Restaurants In Vancouver, According To Locals
There are some hidden gems!
A Reddit thread is bringing locals together to break down all of the best restaurants in Vancouver and there are some super drool-worthy suggestions.
The list includes some well-known places and some hidden gems, so get out your foodie bucket list.
Whether you're visiting the city or playing tourist in your hometown for the weekend, now you know where to book your next reservation!
Phnom Penh Restaurant
Price: 💸 💸
Address: 244 E Georgia St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: "I’d go as far as to say Phnom Penh is the best restaurant in Vancouver," said one Reddit user. The Vietnamese restaurant has been loved by many Vancouverites — including the famous Seth Rogen.
Autostrada Osteria
Price: 💸 💸
Address: 350 W Pender St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you're in the mood for Italian food, this is the place to go. One Reddit user said that this restaurant has an "absolutely fantastic menu, great service, and great wine selection."
Skewers Souvlaki Pita Bar
Price: 💸 💸
Address: 26 Powell St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is a great restaurant to stop at if you're in the Gastown area of Vancouver and love Greek food. "Skewers in Gastown is the best Greek food I've ever eaten in my life," said one Reddit user.
AnnaLena
Price: 💸 💸 💸
Address: 1809 W 1st Ave., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: AnnaLena has some tasty-looking food and creative cocktails too. So, if you want to sip while you eat, go here.
Oca Pastificio
Price: 💸 💸
Address: 1260 Commercial Dr., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Another Reddit user said that this Vancouver restaurant serves up the best pasta they have ever had. It's a small restaurant with only 18 seats and they do not take reservations so if you have your heart set on trying it out, you might want to show up as soon as they open.
Nightingale
Price: 💸 💸 💸
Address: 1017 W Hastings St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: The modern restaurant is well-known for being owned by the famous chef — David Hawksworth. It serves up modern Canadian cuisine and it seems like locals love it.
Miko Sushi Japanese Restaurant
Price: 💸 💸
Address: 1335 Robson St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: One Reddit user said this spot is "easily" one of their favourites. They also mentioned not to confuse it with the well-known Miku sushi restaurant you may have heard of before.